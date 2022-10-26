Gary Smith workshopped this unique setup of items to recreate the sound of breaking glass. Different actors use different items, such as the screws, sea shells or CO2 canisters, to drop on the chimes and mimic the sound.
The sound effects table includes a tray of gravel and a pair of both men’s and women’s shoes to create the sound of footsteps.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Wind chimes hanging up by the door on set.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Gary Smith workshopped this unique setup of items to recreate the sound of breaking glass. Different actors use different items, such as the screws, sea shells or CO2 canisters, to drop on the chimes and mimic the sound.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The sound effects table set up onstage for “The Hitchcock Radio Hour.”
BANNER ELK — A unique experience is coming to the stage of the Hahn Auditorium in Banner Elk just in time for Halloween.
“The Hitchcock Radio Hour” is a staged radio play consisting of two stories, “Shadow People” and “The Undead,” full of suspense, mystery and fun, said Gary Smith, Artistic Director at Ensemble Stage.
“These are both scripts from back in the 30s and 40s that I’ve adapted for being performed here,” Smith said.
Ensemble Stage does staged radio plays often, but has never done this particular one. In fact, when Ensemble Stage started in 2009, the theater’s first production was a staged radio play, Smith said. The professional theater moved to the Historic Banner Elk School in 2017.
The stage is set up with two microphones for speaking and a table full of props. The props, unlike props in a regular play, are there more for sound effects rather than visual ones. When the actors aren’t speaking, Smith said, they will sit at the table and create the sound effects to go along with the story. The cast is made up of Elisabeth Bokhoven, Shauna Godwin, Jana Greer, Jarrett W. Koski, Tom McMurray and Bryan Miller, with each actor playing several parts.
“All the sound effects are done live on stage and manipulated by the actors,” Smith said. “We have everything from doorbells and feet walking across the floor to glass breaking and things like that. We’ve learned a few tricks since 2009.”
Smith said that a handful of his “regulars” will come to the radio plays twice: once to watch, and a second time to listen with their eyes closed. Some of the sounds are made with objects that aren’t associated with the sounds, like the creaking door sound that’s made with a balloon.
Along with the immersive sound effects, the actors will also deliver the exact same ads that ran during Hitchcock’s original radio shows.
“The Hitchcock Radio Hour” will be playing at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School. Tickets are $10 for kids 16 and younger and $16 for everyone else. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.ensemblestage.com/box_office_summer.html or by calling the box office at (828) 414-1844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.