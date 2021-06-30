Accountability. A word we keep hearing tossed about today. Should we hold one another accountable?
We should most certainly hold one another accountable... but, let us also not forget that we too are in need of accountability. Holding one another accountable means that we should also be willing to come to terms with our own shortcomings. We should also recognize that we are only responsible for our own shortcomings and not the shortcomings of another.
We have been offered grace and mercy in Christ:
- Grace – the free and unmerited favor of God, as manifested in the salvation of sinners
- Mercy – compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm
We are also called to be like Christ, meaning we should be willing to also offer that same gift to others. Too often we are pushing to destroy rather than heal. Look at John 8:
“Teacher,” they said to him, “this woman was caught in the act of committing adultery. In the law Moses commanded us to stone such women. So what do you say?” (v. 4-5)
”When they persisted in questioning him, he stood up and said to them, “The one without sin among you should be the first to throw a stone at her.” (v. 7)
”They dropped their stones.” (v. 9)
Unfortunately there are times that things must come to light and sometimes it is after someone is gone. Attention must be brought to their situation, and we can all learn from the misdeeds, but in an educational way, ensuring that someone is caring for those who are broken and devastated by the situation. Sadly, those who have passed and have their deeds exposed will have to account for that with the Father.
Hopefully, those who have passed had accounted for and repented prior to their departure from this world. And, hopefully, those who are left hurting because of their misdeeds will find healing in the truth and grace of God.
For all of us, however, attention will be brought to our sins, and in some ways publicly, but should we cast stones? Casting stones is our public defamation of someone, continually heaping insults and reminding of their shortcomings publicly, many times, in the hope that no one will see our own. Where is our grace and mercy?
What stones are we looking to throw today? Are we willing to come to terms with our own sinful nature? Are we willing to drop our stones in favor of grace and mercy?
One day, we will all answer to God for our sins, whether in repentance or in judgement, but our sins will be on display in some way.
Those who wished to stone the woman that day left, dejected that they weren’t able to cast the stone, yet they left with their secrets... and she left restored because Jesus, the only one who could have cast a stone, chose not to.
“Where are your accusers? Has no one condemned you?” (v. 10)
“Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more.” (v. 11)
“For the Son of Man did not come into the world to condemn the world, but that the world, through Him, might be saved.” (John 3:17)
It is worth thinking about this week.
