I love giving gifts. It’s part of my personality. I enjoy picking out the perfect gift and watching the person open it. I know each of us love receiving gifts. It lets us know that the giver is thinking of us.
I had a friend ask me once if I give gifts with the expectation of a gift in return. When you give for that reason, it creates an obligation and oftentimes, an unreasonable expectation. The greater the distance between expectation and reality, the greater the disappointment.
Many of us set yourselves up for disappointment during the Christmas season. We place obligations on ourselves, our friends and our family. We hold onto expectations that remain unfilled and our disappointment grows.
So, in light of those two thoughts, I started to reflect on what Christmas really means. God offered us some gifts with the very first Christmas. The gifts that were given to us were grace, hope and a light for the darkness. They were freely given in the form of a child, a child who chose to leave heaven and experience this earth for a short time. A child who would grow into a man and experience human frailties. Jesus experienced loneliness, hurt, betrayal, despair, and many other emotions that some experience during this time of year. He chose to do it simply because of love. No unreasonable obligations or expectations. No room for disappointment. This gift of pure love requires no obligation other than acceptance.
Accept Christ’s love and then tell the world what is offered and invite them into acceptance as well. As you exchange gifts over the next couple of days, give the most important one. Give someone the gift of the gospel. Merry Christmas everyone! Happy Birthday, Jesus Christ!
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights.” (James 1:17 ESV)
“For unto us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6 ESV)
