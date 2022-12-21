Sometimes I get so excited about the articles that I write that I just want to share them with my friends before they get published. Last week’s submission was one of those articles. I was excited because it was personal, and I felt that my faith and love for my children was reflected in Mary. In my excitement, I shared it with a friend who is a single father. His response was that everyone celebrates Mary but what about Joseph. So, what about Joseph?
Here some things Christmas shows us about Joseph:
1. Kindness under pressure. “The birth of Jesus Christ came about this way: After His mother Mary had been engaged to Joseph, it was discovered before they came together that she was pregnant by the Holy Spirit. So her husband, Joseph, being a righteous man, and not wanting to disgrace her publicly, decided to divorce her secretly.” (Matthew 1:18-19).
Joseph would have had every right to be angry. Adultery was a crime punishable by stoning at the time. But he was showed grace by deciding to keep it quiet and not bring negative attention. These verses describe Joseph as a righteous man. Righteousness, godliness and kindness go hand in hand. Joseph’s example of kindness shows his faith in the midst of disappointment. Joseph modeled a Christ-like response to betrayal.
2. Courage. “But after he had considered these things, an angel of the Lord suddenly appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, don’t be afraid to take Mary as your wife, because what has been conceived in her is by the Holy Spirit,’” (Matthew 1:20).
Joseph would have been scared that Mary had went to visit with Elizabeth for three months and came back pregnant by another man. He would have been terrified that if the situation was revealed, Mary would have been stoned to death. Even if he chose to stay in the relationship, he would have been scared of how society would look at him. This angel quieted all those fears. Joseph heard God’s plan and all other concerns vanished. He put aside the fears and put his faith in God. He knew there would be challenged ahead but he accepted it with courageous faith.
3. Guidance and Revelation. “She will give birth to a son, and you are to name Him Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins,” (Matthew 1:21). “After they were gone, an angel of the Lord suddenly appeared to Joseph in a dream saying, “Get up! Take the child and His mother, flee to Egypt, and stay there until I tell you. For Herod is about to search for the child to destroy Him,” (Matthew 2:13).
Joseph received step-by-step instructions on how to proceed. He obeyed without question. He named the Child under instruction. He got up and fled in the middle of the night not knowing where they were going with a small child. God sent Joseph direction when he needed it. Joseph obeyed immediately and followed.
4. Humility. “But if she cannot afford a lamb, she is to bring two doves or two young pigeons, one for burnt offering and the other for a sin offering. In this way the priest will make atonement for her, and she will be clean,” (Leviticus 12:8). “They also offered a sacrifice as required by the Lord’s teachings: ‘a pair of mourning doves or two young pigeons,’” (Luke 2:24).
Christmas sometimes seems overwhelming when you are living within a budget. We don’t want loved ones to be disappointed. Social status is a large concern for children. They want to have what their friends have. Christmas can bring a lot of undue pressure many times. I never connected the dots to this until I was studying Joseph. Joseph and Mary didn’t have a lot. At the circumcision of Jesus, God’s very Son, Mary and Joseph didn’t offer a lamb. Joseph was humble.
So, what about Joseph? We are tempted to react, feel sorry for ourselves, delay obedience or overindulge this season, may Joseph’s example kindle our faith to live courageously and Christ-like.
