My grandmother, Louise, recently faced a battle with Covid. During her time in the hospital, I frantically prayed for her recovery. During my time with God, it allowed me to reflect on the influence my grandmother had on my life.
My grandmother was my first glimpse of God. She made sure that I knew how to pray. She taught me the importance of church and fellowship. She read and told me stories of God’s great love for me. She embodied Proverbs 27:19, “As water reflects the face, so the heart reflects the person.” Granny’s heart was always set on God and that signed through in everything she did.
As I sat with my Grandmother tonight, her last words to me as I left was “pray for me.” I wonder how many times she has prayed for me. I’m sure it’s been every day that I have been alive. She has been the prayer intercessor for me and our family. The Bible mentioned one grandmother in 2 Timothy 1:5 – “Clearly recalling your sincere faith that first lived in your grandmother Lois, and then in your mother Eunice, and that I am convinced is in you also.”
A grandmother’s legacy is to instill faith in her grandchildren. I am now a grandmother myself to a lovely, energetic little girl. I know that my lesson in faith and how I respond is a lesson that my grandmother first instilled in me.
So we could think of this as our role as godly mothers and grandmothers – to communicate our faith in Jesus Christ and pray diligently for our children. We are also to tell future generations how God demonstrated His mighty works in our lives. We need to seek opportunities to tell our children and grandchildren about their Almighty Father who loves them.
We love to give gifts to our children. The greatest and most lasting gift we can give them is to be their prayer intercessor, affecting and imprinting their generation with God’s faithfulness. The material things we leave our children are temporary. However, our prayers and examples can make a significant impact on them for a lifetime. Our greatest blessings will come when we see God answering our prayers in their lives. It is important that we, as grandmothers, pray God will give the mothers and fathers of our dear children godly wisdom in the monumental task of teaching and guiding our grandchildren in the ways of the Lord.
Do your children and grandchildren see an authenticity and sincerity about you in your relationship with God? Can you embody Proverbs 27:19? What a blessing it would be for me to hear my children and grandchildren say, “I want to have a relationship with the Lord like my mother and grandmother modeled for me.” I hope I can say in the years to come, “I have no greater joy than to hear this: to hear that my children (and grandchildren) are walking in the truth,” (3 John 4).
