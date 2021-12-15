One day a young fugitive, trying to hide himself from the enemy, entered a small village. The people were kind to him and offered him a place to stay, but when the soldiers who sought the fugitive asked where he was hiding, everyone became very fearful. The soldiers threatened to burn the village and kill every person in it unless the young man was handed over to them before dawn.
The people went to the rabbi and asked him what to do. Torn between handing over the boy to the enemy and having his people killed, the rabbi withdrew to his room and read his Bible, hoping to find an answer before dawn. In the early morning, his eyes fell on these words: “It is better that one man dies than that the whole people be lost.” Then the rabbi closed his Bible, called the soldier, and told them where the boy was hidden.
After the soldiers led the fugitive away to be killed, there was a feast in the village because the rabbi had saved the lives of the people. But the rabbi did not celebrate. Overcome with deep sadness, he remained in his room. That night an angel came to him and asked, “What have you done?” the rabbi answered, “I handed over the fugitive to the enemy.” Then the angel said: “But don’t you know that you handed over the Messiah?” “How could I know?” the rabbi replied anxiously. Then the angel said, “If, instead of reading your Bible, you had visited this young man and just looked into his eyes, you would have known.”
I read this story and it challenged me. I tried to imagine myself in the situation. I certainly identified with the rabbi. I would have turned over the Messiah to the enemy. The rabbi did what he thought was right: he sought God’s voice through His Word. He didn’t realize that God Himself was hiding in his village just waiting for the rabbi to acknowledge Him. The rabbi didn’t know that by just taking a few seconds to look inside the eyes of the young man would drastically change the future.
Put yourself in the rabbi’s place. How many times do you go through life without looking into the eyes of the people who are hurting around you? If only the rabbi had taken the time, he would have saw the face of God in the young fugitive.
How many times has God placed someone in your path who needed support from you? Did you take the time to look into their eyes? Jesus tell us in Matthew 6:22 that “the eye is the lamp of the body. If your eye is good, your whole body will be full of light.”
Paulo Coelho once said, “The eyes are the mirror of the soul and reflect everything that seems to be hidden; and like a mirror, they also reflect the person looking into them.” The eyes reflect the Spirit of God that is living within each of us. They also act as a mirror reflecting the love and charity of the individual looking back. Jesus goes on to say in Matthew 6:23 “But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. So if the light within you is darkness-how deep is that darkness!”
The challenge that I have taken from the story and the challenge that I offer you this Christmas season is to take time to look for God inside of everyone you meet. Take a moment to get to know each person God places in your path. If for some reason, you don’t see a light reflected back, share the light that lives within you. Allow the light that shines through your eyes reflect the Spirit who lives in you. Who knows? You may be entertaining the Messiah in your midst or at least reflecting Him into someone else.
Then Jesus spoke to them again: “I am the light of the world. Anyone who follows Me will never walk in the darkness but will have the light of life,” (John 8:12).
