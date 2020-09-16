In an effort to squeeze out every last bit of summer before the pumpkin and holiday onslaught (which I love by the way), today’s project is a colorful and fun end-of-summer DIY. We’ll be using plastic straws to repurpose old picture frames or pieces of chalkboard for dry erase boards and memo boards. I can never remind myself of what I need to do enough, so this is a celebratory way to create reminders of to-do lists.
If you’re like me, you’ll have a collection of colored straws from restaurant take-out so you don’t need to purchase them. If not, Amazon has multitudes of straws for reasonable prices. Most people have old photo frames at home collecting dust – or the dollar store has them for $5 or less. I’ll explain how to make two different styles of boards so you may pick or choose, or come up with a new pattern entirely. There are no rules when it comes to creativity so you can’t get it wrong. Let’s go!
Materials
- Plastic Straws
- Glue (Hot or Regular)
- Scissors
- Old Photo Frames
OR
- Chalkboard Panels
- Dry Erase Marker or Chalk
How-To
Begin by cutting up the straws into about ¼ to ½ inch pieces. It’s much easier to collect them in a gallon size storage bag. The pieces look like confetti and become like sticky glitter – you’ll find them around your house if you aren’t careful. The bag contains them in one place (I learned this lesson the hard way). Also cut some straws into various lengths ranging from one inch to six inches. Set the cut straws into two piles.
For the photo frame, we’re making a dry erase board. Put a white piece of copy paper into the photo frame where the photo would go. Using either hot glue or regular, apply glue in a section covering about three or four inches on edges of the frame. Scoop up a handful of the confetti pieces and press them into the glue. Continue section-by-section until the frame is covered. Allow to dry for several hours. You can now write on the glass of the frame just like a dry erase board.
For the chalkboard panel, we’re jazzing up the chalkboard for a to-do list. Using your cut lengths of straws, choose lengths of straws to glue around the edges of the board in whatever color and size pattern you like. Again, apply glue in sections to the edges of the frame and press the lengths of straws into the glue. Continue section-by-section until the frame is covered. Allow to dry for several hours and you’ve got a cool chalkboard for lists.
For more visit www.effortlessgirl.com. Watch Julie also on WJHL Daytime Tri-Cities, Good Day Charlotte on Fox46, and QC@3 on WBTV Charlotte! Visit @effortlessgirl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.