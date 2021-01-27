I’m in the process of re-organizing my desk for the new year and wanted some interesting storage containers that were attractive yet functional. I made Decorative Storage Containers from Cane Mat (sometimes called Rattan Webbing or Matting). Cane Mat is durable and not terribly expensive as a design element. These storage containers are great for everything from utensils to pen and pencil holders to make-up brush containers. They can be made in any size/height/width you’d like. The cane mat is also fun to use as a decor element on old bottles or vases to spruce up the old for the new year.
Materials
- Cane Mat
- Scissors
- Glue
- Wooden disc (3-4″ in diameter) — 30-80 cents at craft stores or Vase/Drinking Glass/Bottle
(The cane mat cost about $9 at craft stores for a 12″x18″ piece. Most national craft stores offer a 40% coupon for one item which takes the price down to $5-6 range.)
H
ow-To:
You may choose to make a container using a wooden disc as a base or to cover an existing container with the cane mat.
To cover an existing vase or drinking glass (both work well), measure the cane mat in the size of the vase and cut it to size. Allow the mat to overlap just a little on the seam and glue the seam from top to bottom.
If you make a container from the mat itself and a wooden disc, measure the mat to wrap around the outside edge of one of the wooden discs. The wooden disc will serve as the bottom of the container. The height of the container is up to you. It is flexible yet very durable, so the mat will stand on its own once glued.
Put a few dots of glue around the outside edge of the wooden disc and wrap the cut mat around the disc. Glue the mat seam where it comes together from top to bottom along the seam and allow to dry. You may want to put a rubber band around the lower bottom half of the container while it’s drying to make sure it stays in place.
Once the glue is dry, fill your decorative storage containers with your stuff and get organized for the new year!
For more visit www.effortlessgirl.com. Watch Julie also on WJHL Daytime Tri-Cities, Good Day Charlotte on Fox 46, and QC@3 on WBTV Charlotte! Visit @effortlessgirl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
