It’s the middle of summer! Everyone is running in and out of the house with cut-grass covered, dirty feet, and a doormat is a summer must-have. Today we’ll craft DIY Doormats to make your door feet-ready with a touch of style. We’re giving it a little extra with sponge paint watermelon slices! The cost is roughly $5-10 and you get to personalize a plain mat with simple sponge paint. Make your door pop with an extra special watermelon welcome!
Materials:
- Car Wash Sponge
- Tiny Paint Brush
- Paper Plate (For dipping paint)
- Pink, Green, Black Paint Tubes
- Doormat of your choice
How-To:
Begin by cutting the sponge into watermelon slice and watermelon rind shapes. I started with a knife but I ended up using scissors. The scissors were easier and made the cuts more uniform.
Dip the sponge into a paper plate with a dab of pink paint in the center. Rub the bottom of the sponge around the plate to completely saturate the sponge with paint. Stamp a “slice” on the door mate wherever you’d like. Stamp as many slices as you want.
- Repeat the “rind” process for every slice you stamped. Use the green paint and stamp a rind on each slice. Note – you’ll need to repeat the paint stamping process 2-3 times per slice and rind to give the color coverage for the mat and make the slice really visible.
Once each slice is complete, use the paint brush to dab a bit of black paint onto each slice for the seeds. Everyone will smile as they pass through your door with a simple and fun way to say welcome!
For more visit www.effortlessgirl.com. Watch Julie also on WJHL Daytime Tri-Cities, Good Day Charlotte on Fox46, and QC@3 on WBTV Charlotte! Visit @effortlessgirl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
