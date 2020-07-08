Hey Avery Journal Readers! I’m Julie Loven. I’m a native of Avery County and I own a website called The Effortless Girl. I’m so excited to join the Journal from time to time to share DIY ideas and fun projects!
This project is simple and perfect for summer gatherings — we’re stamping with citrus fruit! I love this DIY project as it’s so versatile. You could make artwork, napkins and tea towels or stamp shapes on a hard surface. For this project, I’m stamping towels and cloth napkins for summer. Both are great to use in your home but also make an excellent hostess or housewarming gift since we are in the center of wedding season and summer parties. The time commitment is little and the cost is minimal. Let’s DIY Cloth Napkins or Towels (or both) — with summer citrus fruit!
Materials:
- Tubes of Paint (50 cents at discount stores)
- Cloth Napkins (I paid $1.97 for 2 napkins) — Iron them if they need it.
- Flour Sack Towels ($4 for five towels)
- Placemats ($1 each)
- Lemons and Limes – Oranges if you want
- Sponge paint brushes
- Small Paper plates
How-To:
Begin by cutting the lemons, limes, and oranges in half. Before using the paint on the citrus, dab a paper towel on the cut half to absorb any juice. It’s good to use a mix of fruits because of the size variation and also the inside pattern is just enough different for visual interest. Ultimately, limes look and work best. Their size is manageable and you can do clusters of stamps without the size being too large.
Create your work area. I tore a piece of parchment paper so I could have a clean, white surface for working. If I spilled paint, it wouldn’t matter on the parchment paper. I poured a couple of tablespoons of paint into the paper plates to begin. You may apply the paint two ways. Dip the citrus directly into the paint as I did in the photo. This gives a very heavy stamp – which isn’t bad if that is your preference. My preference after a couple of stamps was to use the sponge paint brush to lightly dab the paint onto the citrus fruit half – and then stamp onto cloth. I liked this look better but pick the one you like best. Once the paint is applied, press the citrus half on your napkin or towel. Allow the paint to dry for several hours. You can create all sorts of patterns using different colors and fruits. Happy Stamping!
For more visit www.effortlessgirl.com. Watch Julie also on WJHL Daytime Tri-Cities, Good Day Charlotte on Fox46, and QC@3 on WBTV Charlotte! Visit @effortlessgirl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
