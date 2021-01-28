Dear Readers,
Hello. It is wintertime! Flurry is another word for activities. We may have the desire to hibernate, but there can be quite a lot of wonderful things to do in the winter.
Start a walking schedule. I know it sounds daunting to most of us, myself included, but a good outdoor exercise program in the winter is oh so healthy. The brisk air can be invigorating and good for our strength. Katherine Hepburn swam in the Atlantic Ocean from her Old Saybrook home in Southern Connecticut well up into her older years. It seemed to keep her energy high. I am not suggesting that anyone leap into some icy ponds or lakes, but just to enjoy the outdoor air.
Walking, skiing, ice skating, hiking, these can all serve to keep us lively. And then finish off our exercise with some hot cocoa. I am having fun this winter with cocoa bombs. It is a round ball stuffed with marshmallows and cocoa powder. You heat warm milk and pour it over the bomb. I just tried some white chocolate ones. YUMMM is all I can say.
It is so fun to listen to old winter snow songs from the 1940’s. They are so cozy and cheerful. My favorite song is, “Baby it's Cold Outside.”
Be sure and dress for the nippy air, too, with hats, mittens, scarves, boots and coats, and maybe some winter socks on your little tootsies. I just got new monkey sock mittens. They are so warm, and look so distinguished. Ha! (I actually sort of make the mittens talk to each other. I say I’m practicing up a funny routine to show my three-year-old granddaughter. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it).
I love to watch it snow. It’s fun just to wish for snow and then finally get it, like a little kid in anticipation. And building a snowman is so much fun.
Snuggling up in warm jammies and reading a great book is also a favorite winter activity.
Oh, my goodness there’s so much to do. So, let’s make the most of this beautiful season! Go out and have some winter flurry! Until next time, have a great week, and have a literary week.
