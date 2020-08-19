Dear Readers,
Howdy. Long time, no see. I am like y’all, I have been hidden away in my home like mole from The Wind in the Willows, trying to be careful not only to not get the coronavirus, but more importantly, not to give it to someone. I usually am running around like Toad, the rapscallion character from the same English classic.
The hardest part of all this social distancing to me is how badly I miss my daughters and grandbabies. Oh, my goodness, it is so hard to not see them. I do not like to be kept confined, so I have been constantly brainstorming ways to get through this mess and still have fun and enjoy life.
As you all know, I am a girly girl. Pink is my favorite color. I also prefer preppie style, so I have been wearing a pink print mask with a lily Pulitzer pattern. It matches my summer dresses and shorts. My mask must be pretty, as it has temporarily replaced my bright lipsticks. For women, keeping a sense of style though upset really helps us emotionally. My youngest daughter is my hippie, artist child, so she is wearing some cool masks while buzzing around the city.
You know, keto diet is big right now. One of my daughters fusses at me to stay on it, but a little lemonade or an ice cream cone on a hot summer day can relieve some stress. It brings the happy.
I have found that being in the outdoors is a huge help and helps me not feel so constrained. I am living in a log cabin in the Cherokee National Forest on the Paint Creek. The rush of the creek soothes me. The wind through the evergreens and pines thrills me. I work in the flower gardens and potted flowers. To watch things grow fills me with joy. I take this slowed-down time in life to meditate on God and all of the beauty he created for us.
Yesterday I sat underneath a big oak shade tree with the company of the dog. I watched an inchworm inch along my leg. Have you ever watched an inchworm inch along? It is amazing.
Zoom meetings are such a great thing during coronavirus. I long to see my daughter and granddaughter, so I am on her zoom Bible meetings with her. That way I can see my granddaughter wiggle around while her mother struggles to get her to behave. It is true that children pay for their upbringing when they have their own children. Ha.
I have also attended Zoom parties. I attended an anniversary party in Houston, Texas last month for a dear couple, a minister and his wife that I have been close to since I was q6 years old. I was invited to a zoom 80’s party from a congregation I used to attend in the gulf of Texas. If you feel daunted by the prospect of setting up Zoom, do not be. It is an easy process, and you can get a friend to set it up for you, too.
I Facetime my friends from all over the United States. I was supposed to travel to Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Texas this summer, but at least I can Facetime. My daughters and I also do conference calls on Instagram.
These are challenging times and it takes some doing to still have fun and see our families. We can do it! Until next time, have a good week and have a literary week.
