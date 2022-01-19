Dear Readers,
How are y’all? I have been good. The subject of this column is my adopted cat Sugar Britches and the importance of being kind to an animal that needs a home.
Last summer I went to South Tampa to visit with my daughter for three weeks. I flew home and got back to my cabin. On my front porch crying and crying was a female, gray cat. She was very emaciated. I will never forget how I could see every bone in her little face. It just absolutely broke my heart.
As it turned out, my neighbor that lives behind me had moved out of state and abandoned her! I was just sickened that anyone could do this. The cat had been trying to survive in the woods for the entire three weeks that I was gone. She was starving and traumatized.
I was worried about the responsibility of having a cat, vet bills etc., but I was left with no choice. She was here and she needed me. I got her some cat food and began to feed her on the front porch. The saddest part about the whole situation was that because of my heart condition my doctor told me not to touch her until she was wormed and had her shots.
I was out of work because of all of my surgeries. I just did not know what to do. It turns out that there is a wonderful facility in my area named Marion County Animal Resource. I called them up and explained the situation and pleaded for their help. Normally, they only pay partially to have the animal fixed, but they do give them their shots. Because of my financial situation they fixed her, gave her shots, wormed her and applied flea meds for $20. I was so grateful.
I had named her Sugar Britches, which sounded like a good name for a Southern kitty cat. When I first brought Sugar Britches home from the shelter, I really did not think she’d make it, but I kept getting her good cat food, I would put organic coconut oil in her cat food, too, and she began to grow and recover. My precious little fighter is Miss Sugar Britches.
Sugar Britches has filled out nicely and now has beautiful soft gray fur that is two inches long. She’s just gorgeous. She likes to roam around outside during the day and comes in at dusk. She has her dinner and some of her kitty cat treats. My daughter bought her several cat toys that she bats around the house with her paws. She sleeps on the pillow right next to my pillow every night. And now she and I have discovered cat videos on YouTube. She is mesmerized by cat videos of fish, mice and birds, so I had to work out a TV schedule for us so that we can both watch our favorite shows. She is my baby! She has come to realize that I adore her and she has developed quite a little attitude. It’s just so cute. It makes me happy to see her happy. It makes me happy that I have saved her life.
There has been so much joy in this journey with Sugar Britches. I hope, if you are able, that you can show kindness to an animal in need. Until next time, from me and Sugar Britches, have a good week and have a literary week.
