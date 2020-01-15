Dear Readers,
Howdy, and welcome to the Bookend! How are you all doing? I have to tell you how relaxed and refreshed I was after an eight-day vacation on Douglas Lake late last summer. I’m not so sure my husband Chad is feeling so relaxed. Everywhere I go there winds up being some crazy.
A dear friend of mine has a camper on Douglas Lake. I have been dying to go to the lake all summer. Is there a Southerner that doesn’t like time on a lake? I think not. Plus, I grew up on a private lake outside of Chattanooga. The water is emerald green, and so soothing. Douglas lake has a very similar color.
Anyway, my friend let us use her camper for a week last week. We drove down on a Friday. We unpacked and got settled in and there were hamburgers in the freezer. Chad decided to start up a wood fire in the fire pit, as we were too tired to drag out the grill. At this point we were starving.
When Chad put the burgers over the fire pit, they burned up just as black as coal in about two minutes. He was hungry and frustrated. I said, “Don’t worry honey, I can do this,” so I put more burgers over the fire pit, and they too burned up just as black as coal. So, we ate black angus burgers, and I mean black. Fortunately, I had bought Chad his favorite macaroni salad from the Publix Deli. He could live on that stuff.
We slept so wonderfully in the little camper bedroom. I just love campers. I would love to live in one.
I found a pink floatie chair already blown up in the closet. We went down to the lake, but it wasn’t much fun with just one floatie. I found another floatie in the closet. It took me a whole day to blow it up, with many breaks to keep from fainting.
The next day we took the floaties to the lake. Chad fussed and fussed about the whole idea, but honey, when he started floating, he was hooked. We floated way out in the lake. I had forgotten to put on sunscreen, and I got sun poisoning. My bottom lip swelled up and nose was red. But I was determined to get back in the lake. I figured out to wear a long sleeve white blouse, a baseball hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and shoes made to go in the lake with. Craig Morgan would have been proud, we looked like members of Redneck Yacht Club.
We went way out in the lake again. When it came to time to go back to the shore, my arms got tired from trying to paddle back. Chad had me hold onto his foot while he paddled and he dragged me to shore. Now if that ain’t love, I don’t know what is, y’all.
The next day when we went out, I figured out to use my lake shoes as oars. Laugh all you want, but it worked. We were having the time of our life. We were pretty tacky, but we didn’t care, as long as we stayed out of the wake from speedboats.
We just didn’t want to go home, so our trip got extended. I was thrilled. I was trying to figure out how to never leave. Chad was worried that we hadn’t packed enough food to go a whole lot longer. I said, “Oh! We’ve got plenty of food!” and the next morning, I served him one piece of toast with a half of a scrambled egg. He just looked at me.
One morning after broiling something, I left the broiler on and discovered it two hours later. Poor Chad, what he endures. It’s a good thing he was a firefighter in the Air Force.
Well, that was our lake vacation. I keep begging Chad to go back. He just won’t go, y'all. But I just know I can talk him into next spring.
Until next time dear readers, have a beautiful week and have a literary week.
