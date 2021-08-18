Dear Readers,
Hey y’all, how are you? I don’t know about you, but personally I am about to burn up in this Southern summer heat. We’ve had about two weeks straight of 95 to 100 degrees with the heat index.
I try to come up with ideas of things to do to get me through the hottest part of the day, which the hottest part of the day is generally 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — basically the whole day. Here are some of my genius plans:
One good tip I can think of is if I want to exercise and go for a walk, I go at about 7 or 8 a.m. The humidity is usually lower then, and I try not to put it off until the evening because the humidity clings to the air like fog on the mountain on a rainy day.
Another good idea is to lay on a hammock, settee or couch really still, so as not to perspire from too much movement, and read a good book. We have a little library book stand here in town where the books are free. I donate books and I take books. There are a lot of retired professors where I live, so I have gotten some great books. I love many of the older books because they don’t have curse words in them. I just picked up a book about Anne Boleyn that was published in 1957. It’s an excellent read. Books are yummy to me, like ice cream or cookies. After I read a while, another great thing to do on a sweltering summer day is take a nap. Oh my, it’s wonderful.
Speaking of ice cream, ice cream is a must in the summer, or popsicles, too. You can either go to an ice cream shop or have them at home in your freezer. It’s refreshing just to open your freezer when it is hot and get that blast of freezing air.
Swimming is so refreshing on a hot, hot day. Last summer a friend of mine took me to swim in the Paint Creek in the Cherokee National Forest. It was such a miserable hot day that day. The water in the Paint Creek is from the mountains. It so not so much cool water as it is cold water. Wonderful memory! And then, you could take a nap and let the sweltering air put you to sleep, as it seems to do that.
You don’t have to have a lot of money to stay cool in the summer; you just need to take advantage of simple things to cool off, and you can take a nap!
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week!
