Dear Readers,
Hello, and welcome to the Bookend. Is it a pretty day in your hometown this morning? It sure is here. And I love to see most everybody in town, except that sometimes nowadays there are more than a few people that lack good old fashioned Southern manners.
Now, according to my daughters, sometimes I lack pretty manners. My daughter Amber said that I don’t bite into a bagel, but I chomp into it. I didn’t even realize it!
I watch a lovely woman on Instagram teach and show perfect etiquette, and it doesn’t seem to take. But the kind of manners that I am referring to today are kindnesses. This would include truly caring about the well-being of someone in need.
Has someone lost a loved one in death? Can we bring them a meal, or send a sympathy card? What about the elderly in our town? Can we check to see if they need anything? Not just ask, but observe, and then quietly, without offending their dignity, help them. These are all things that my Southern mother and her mother did. I strive to follow their example with people.
And then there are common courtesies. Now, as we all know, life is different than it was twenty years ago. We live in a "me-first" world. I know that I have to pray not to respond in kind to someone rude. I am not nearly as sweet as my mother was. It is definitely a struggle to maintain courteous behavior nowadays, but I find that when I do, I feel better about myself.
In the South we are famous for our beautiful, eloquent manners. Let’s not lose the beauty of that. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.
