Dear Readers,
Howdy, how are you? I am endeavoring to adhere to my keto diet through this worldwide pandemic. My daughters call me up daily to ask what I’m eating. Ha. And I went to the health food store last week where I have been shopping for 20 years. There is a man named Michael who has assisted me with health knowledge for all those years. I walked in and said, “I really want a cookie.” I figured a cookie from the health food store is better. He refused to sell me anything with any form of sugar in it. I finally bought cashews. I told him that I didn’t like him very much that day, but that I would be happy at my diet group weigh-in. Anyway, who wants to diet during this coronavirus pandemic?
If I hear one more statement about washing our hands or we can die I’m going to stuff a donut in my mouth. This is just so stressful. Now I am not advocating slacking off on all of this personal hygiene, (and practicing social distancing. I’ve even got my measuring tape to ensure I am six feet from the nearest human). We really need to do it, but I think we need a little humor to lighten the mood.
Last night I stayed on Facebook Messenger chit-chatting with a friend named Rene in Chattanooga. We had so much fun that I would highly recommend a friend to kid around with. It seriously helps, especially for those of us with underlying health issues. I certainly do not need this illness with having heart failure. So, after we’ve washed our hands, cleansed our homes with Clorox twice per day, and brushed our teeth, we could all use a little humor.
Sooo, anywho, Rene sent me a picture of someone playing poker for toilet paper. She said, “I’ll raise you six rolls.” I said, “I see your cut-rate toilet paper and I raise you 20 rolls of Charmin.” Whereby she replied, “Be careful, I have an ace up my sleeve and you can’t beat that!!” Then I said, “Yes I can!!! I have a STRAIGHT FLUSH!”
Oh, good laughs are part of what is needed to keep our spirits up. This doesn’t mean I'm not empathetic to the seriousness of all of this, but I have to laugh or I’ll cry. Y'all don’t want to see me cry — it’s a snotty, teary pathetic mess.
Until next time, you all be germ free, safe and keep your spirits up. And have a literary week.
