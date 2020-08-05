Dear Readers,
Howdy! How are you all, besides wearing masks and fighting unseen germs? Have mercy, this mess is getting old. Well, I have a funny and true story to share with y'all that might think your life is relatively calm.
As you all know from previous columns, my Mama’s family is from Fall Branch, Tennessee for the last 220 years. Our roots go deep; in fact our roots go everywhere. It seems that somewhere along the line I am related to about a third of the community. I love it. It is so much fun. We also have friendships with families that go back at least a hundred years.
In particular is a Mr. Johnny’s family, (I won’t say his last name to protect the guilty). Johnny is sort of the stand-in mayor for a town that doesn’t formally have a mayor. Johnny will help anybody in the community that needs any sort of help. He is sympathetic, funny, and East Tennessee strong willed. He is always packing a pistol on his hip. My whole entire fall Branch family is packing, actually (nobody in the family will let me have a gun ever since I shot a hole through my Aunt Zada’s carport).
Johnny loves me to death and calls me, “T.” Johnny has a wife named Vicki who is the calm in the storm that just seems to follow Mr. Johnny everywhere he goes. Vicki is a retired school teacher with the patience and long suffering of Job.
The community hangout in the tiny town of Fall Branch is a gas station called Munchies. We all love Munchies. They have a kitchen and, buddy, they make the best biscuits you’ve ever tasted. All of the local boys convene at Munchies for the noon meal to sit together and kid around. All of them love Johnny.
Well, two weeks ago Johnny was sitting around talking it up with 12 of his buddies. He stood up, and his pistol fired on accident and he shot a hole clear through the floor. As if that wasn’t hilarious enough, all 12 of Johnny’s buddies started acting like they’d been shot. Haha. They sure are a mess out there.
Well, the story flew through the community and it was the talk of the town. I heard about it clear on the other side of the county. I saw him the other day and I said, “Hey Johnny, I hear you’ve been playing Jesse James down at the Munchies.” He wasn’t a bit ashamed; he thinks he’s living in the Wild West, I reckon. Don’t all men? HAHA. I don’t think that is the first time he’s shot a hole through the floor out there anyhow (And my family won’t let ME have a gun!)
There is all of the local news from Fall Branch. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.
