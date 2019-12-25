Dear Readers,
Howdy, how are you this week? I am getting excited because I bought a little cute red car. It will be my adventure car. The first adventure that I plan to have is to visit Hancock County, Tenn. I have been dying to do that.
My favorite place in the world is as you already know is Tennessee... and especially East Tennessee. I was raised outside of Chattanooga on a mountain. I know Chattanooga like the back of my hand, the spirit of Chattanooga is old Southern money, and is very sophisticated. My daughters thrive there. They whip around the city, enjoying chic coffee shops and five-star restaurants. They take me with them when I’m visiting. I have a blast! But I am like the story of the city mouse and the country mouse, I am more the country mouse and am anxious to get back home to the country.
As I get older I much prefer the country, slower pace of East Tennessee. Give me some fried okra and mashed potatoes and I am one content little girl. I prefer my life to be like a slow, sweet country song. A good day for me is a view from one of our breathtaking rural mountains. Do you agree?
I love the precious nature of country people. People that run little farms and call their family everyday just to say, "Hi, just checkin’ on y’all to see how you are.” Just like my Aunt Zada, my Uncle Lowell and my Aunt Norma, they are in their seventies and eighties, brother and sisters and connected every single day.
Joy to me is red clay dirt on Highway 93 on my way to Aunt Zada’s. Rolling farmland that my family either farmed or were friends with the people who farmed it. It is the heat hanging in the air on a July summer day. It is sweet tea on ice sipped through out my day. This country is in my blood. I always feel sorry for folks that aren’t connected to the land here. Part of my life has been like the Blake Shelton song, “I Lived it.”
I thought I would share some of the day-trip places that are dear to my heart so maybe you can visit them again or visit them for the first time. I’ll play tour guide and hopefully put these places straight into your heart, dear reader.
If you want to feel connected to the beauty, then you need to see Viking Mountain in Greene County. Mercy, that is one high mountain. If you have a fear of heights I would not go. The road that goes up it is nine miles. Yes, you read that right. Nine miles. You will need a vehicle that will do this road, preferably a truck or a four-wheel drive. At the bottom of the mountain you begin to wind up the mountain on the blacktop part, through a hardwood forest with evergreens. You’ll see several log cabins along the way. It isn’t long before you run into the gravel part of the road. I would recommend a slow accent because on many parts of the road there is only room for one car. The drop off is treacherous.
The drive seems to take forever, but once you reach the summit the view is breathtaking. I like to stand there and reflect on who in history peaked this mountain: the Cherokee? Our Scotch-Irish settlers? Davy Crockett was from this county. I feel sure that as fearless as he was, that he was at the top; maybe even while he was hunting a bear or two.
After your slow descent down this mountain, you might be hungry from the fresh air. Out on the Asheville Highway there is a great restaurant called “Ma and Pa’s.” It has good old Southern cooking. The Band Perry likes to eat there when they are home visiting their parents. They are all from Greene County. My Uncle Lowell likes to eat there and has taken me. Y'all stop in there; you might have a celebrity sighting.
Well, I will write about some more area things to do in upcoming columns. Until next time dear readers, have a beautiful week and have a literary week.
