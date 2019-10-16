Dear Readers,
Hello, and how are you? I am having a lovely morning. I have been waiting for a morning like this for a few weeks now: A cool fall morning. I live in an antique brick building that used to be a furniture store in the beginning of 1900. I have two beautiful barn-size doors that I open with a perfect view of the historic district and the fall leaves just starting to turn.
My granddaughter Ryleigh wants me to tell about the time she came from Ohio to Tennessee to visit me. It’s couldn’t technically be called a vacation when I’m involved — more of a debacle.
This was a few summers ago, Ry, as we call her, was 10 years old. I had just bought a hot black Miata convertible from a dealership in Morristown. I had moved into a three-story cabin. Life was so sweet I sang all day long. Ry’s other grandmother drove down from Cleveland, Ohio to Beckley, W. Va., to meet me for the grandchild exchange. I picked up a venti Starbucks and hit the road with the top down. Smooth sailing.
Ry and I stayed that night in Beckley. We explored Beckley by ourselves, discovering a delicious Italian restaurant. Back at the hotel I was tired and fell fast asleep. I woke up early and saw Ry sitting on her bed in tears! I was so upset! She had gotten bit by a spider. It was a bad bite and was red and itchy. We went to the pharmacy and got some medication. The swelling came down. Crisis averted. Crisis No. 1 that is. Crisis No. 2 was fast on its heels.
We had breakfast and got on the highway toward Tennessee. Ry loved the Miata and wanted the top down. Memories of riding with my grandmother in her sports cars rushed over me. I was so happy.
We got to Southern Virginia near the Tennessee border when my right back brake started to drag and make a horrible noise when I used the brakes. Pretty soon when I hit the brakes, they went all the way to the floor before they worked. I was trying not to panic and stay calm in front of my grandchild with the spider bite.
I called the dealership and they said to try to make it there and they would look at it asap. I had 100 miles to go. I tried to not use the brakes. Fortunately, I learned to drive in all my father's old Volvos and that had prepared me for this moment. We made it to the Morristown exit when the car would not go at all. I called the dealership and they sent a tow truck. While we were waiting for the tow truck, I walked with Ry to the gas station right next to us and bought her any junk food she wanted.
A big grease-covered man in a huge tow truck came and loaded up my tiny Miata. Then Ry and I hefted ourselves up into the truck and rode with him to the dealership. My warranty had just ended one week previously, (of course it did. Ha.), and the bill was over $500 and the dealership felt so bad they covered it. Shew!
Finally, we were on our way to my cabin in the woods. I was on 99 acres, so I had to tell Ry not to go outside by herself after dark because I had bears around the cabin at night. I tried to break this to her as calmly as I could because she lives in the city, and she was feeling a little shell-shocked from the spider and the tow truck ride. I tried to get her mind off of it by letting her climb the ladders from the bottom to the top floor of the cabin. It was kind of like a playhouse for children.
We ate out every single meal because I wanted her to have a really good time and get to try all things Tennessee. We ate at Pal’s, Sonic and the Dairy Dream in Bulls Gap. The Dairy Dream serves all down-home Southern cooking. I was proud to see her fall in love with fried okra (I have to confess I have a secret plan to get her to go to college in Tennessee near me; fried okra could sure lure me).
Crisis No. 3 was fast approaching, unbeknownst to me. One beautiful evening we went for a walk near the cabin past a field full of black angus. We were right next to the fence as we passed the big huge bull. I was wearing a red sweater, I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, but the bull began to focus on us and look and act aggressively. He stared us a down and did a little charge towards the fence.
I told Ry not to move a muscle. We were terrified. I just stood there praying, begging God actually, for us not to be charged by a deadly bull who didn’t like my sweater. We managed to slowly move up the road. Ry has never forgotten this; she has never forgotten the entire trip.
Ry and I are extremely close and talk several times a day, but it has taken me a while to convince her to visit me in Tennessee again. I’ve about got her convinced. She is going on a cabin trip with me and my youngest daughter Eili, who was raised in the wake of craziness I manage to create around me and thus doesn’t even bat an eye in breakdowns, bears, etc...
Well readers, my Aunt Zada says that I am jinxed. I haven’t figured out quite why all of this stuff happens to me, but all y'all are invited to travel with me on vacation if you dare. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.
