Dear Readers,
How are you? I hope you’re just as happy as can be. It sure has been cold as the devil. Today I want to write about the way we talk down here in the Appalachian Mountains.
The South in general has a more colorful language than anywhere else in the country. I feel well within my rights to make that statement, as I have lived all over the United States, and my Appalachian family is from Fall Branch, Tenn., for 220 years. Now, when I say colorful speech, I am not referring to cussing. I am talking about our propensity to make even everyday statements lively and humorous.
As you all know, the first people here in the mountains were the indigenous people, like the Cherokee (which I am proud to say I have a dash of in my DNA), and the Scotch-Irish. A lot of how we talk down here is directly down from Scotland and Ireland, with a slight variation given to it in the mountains.
Some of our best expressions add color to everyday like. Here are a few examples:
“Can’t never could.” In other words, you are resigned to the fact that there’s something that you just can’t do. Most folks say it just like I wrote it as a complete sentence.
“I don’t never.” We are pretty fond of our double negatives down here. Once again, it can be used as its own sentence.
“I liked to have died.” Southerners love exaggeration in their speech. Usually, we use it in a dramatic way, like I’ll say it if I get served an unsweet tea instead of a sweet tea. “I took a sup, and I liked to have died.” You’ve got to say it like you were in actual threat of life. Ha.
“Can you not?" You might say this to someone who says they can’t do something you’ve asked them to do.
“I’d like to get a hold of him.” Southern mamas use this expression a lot. “Johnnie, Frankie didn’t come home when he said he would. I’d like to get a hold of him.” If Mama says she’d like to get a hold of you, you might should hide somewhere. It can’t be good. Ha.
In a future column I’ll tell about how we love double names down here, and some more good ole expressions. And once again that expression, "I’ll tell about,” was Southern. I hope y’all have the best week ever! I don’t know what I’ll be up to — ya just can’t never tell.
