I had read a story on Facebook (I know, social media isn’t always trustworthy), but this one struck a chord. It said that sheep are not harmed by the poison from a rattlesnake bite. I shared it because I thought it was such an interesting post. Several friends commented that they didn’t know that about sheep. I had never heard it myself until that point, so after posting, I decided to research the truthfulness behind it.
Sheep are not completely immune, but they definitely resist the poison. The experts agreed that the poison of the bite is not fatal to the sheep. I love God’s design and his humor most times. We know that all donkeys have a cross on their backs because the Savior rode on him. Now we learn that the blood of the lamb is resistant to poison. Wow, God’s small hints are undeniable and so amazing.
Genesis likens the serpent to Satan. “Now the serpent was more cunning than any other beast of the field which the Lord God had made,” (Genesis 3:1). The book of John likens Jesus to the Lamb. “The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said ‘Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world,’” (John 1:29).
I think it’s the cumulative property of math. I could be wrong, but I kind of remember high school math. If Satan equals sin, the Lamb equals Jesus. Sin injects poison into our lives. Jesus is able to resist that poison and keep it from being fatal to us. If we apply the blood of the lamb, sin has no power. “They conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony,” (Revelation 12:11). Like the sheep, we need the blood of Christ flowing through our veins.
I love the line in the old song: “Is he washed in the blood or just the water?” When you turn your back on the world and accept Christ into your life, you become washed in the blood. Once you are washed in that blood the bite of the serpent should no longer be fatal to you.
