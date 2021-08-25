ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass welcomes Chelsea Wilson Thayer on Saturday, Aug. 28, for a meet-the-author book signing event. Thayer will be talking about and signing her first children’s book, “The Patchwork Princess,” that relates the story of Phillipa Jane, aka Princess Pippa, not your typical princess. She’s a Christmas tree farmer’s daughter who spends her summers climbing trees and shucking corn. The story explores a day in the life of the feminine, yet fierce young farm girl, who fancies herself a princess. With her crown of Queen Anne’s Lace and a handful of cornbread, Pippa and her little brother rule over their dominion — a patch of farmland.
The rhyme and rhythm of the story capture the exuberant character of young Pippa while Beth Snider’s delightful illustrations capture the beauty and warmth of the Appalachian Mountains.
Thayer’s story was inspired by the life of her own family. A writer, theatre educator, wife, and mother of four, she lives on a local Christmas tree farm with her loveable, albeit sometimes boisterous, family, two lively Goldendoodles, and 10 cheerful chickens. The Blue Ridge Mountains are her favorite place and the center of much of her writing.
Join Thayer in the red barn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, as visitors are welcome to bring their copies for signature or purchase them at the event. She’ll talk about and sign her book, invite comments and engage discussion.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
The Orchard is family and pet-friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. Buses welcome. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
