“That’s Life!”
I can’t count how many times I’ve heard this statement being used as a passive statement dealing with one of the most difficult situations someone will ever deal with in their lives: Bullying.
As the years have passed, I’ve realized that this statement comes in quite a few forms: ”That’s Life,” “That’s Politics,” “Kids will be Kids,” “That’s just how he/she is,” to name a few.
Lately we have seen it everywhere, from the top of our government down to our school children, and it has become an epidemic that has to stop! It results in division between groups and families, and has led to suicide and murder. In fact, it is as harmful as a loaded gun in the wrong hands.
You get the picture.
Life is difficult, we all know that. But why do we feel that making it more difficult for others makes ours somehow easier? Sure, we see others going through things, but what I have begun to notice is that life isn’t easy for anyone. No, some just deal with it better than others.
In life, you come across people who let you down, disappoint and betray you. Many times people don’t say or do the right thing. Maybe they have treated you in an unkind fashion or bullied you. What can you do in those situations when people aren’t treating you the way you think they should? What can you do when you feel like they are treating you in an undeserved fashion?
Matthew 5:44 gives us some insight into this. Jesus said, ”Love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!”
Sound impossible? We are told to love our enemies and pray for those who are persecuting us. That goes against everything the world tries to tell us is right. Even our nature is to attempt to argue or prove that we are being wronged or, in some cases, we feel the need to get even. But, I say it again, the Bible says to love our enemies.
How is that done? How do we love someone who isn’t doing or saying nice things to or about you?
Romans 5:5 says, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
God fills us with His love. It’s a simple lesson we were taught at a young age. 1 John 4:7-8 tells us, ”Beloved, let us love one another! For Love is of God, and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God... He who loves not, knows not God; For GOD is LOVE!” (emphasis mine)
This is GREAT news for us! We do not have to love our enemies on our own! God gives us the love to love them. God doesn’t ask us to do something that He doesn’t give us the power to do! Loving enemies can be a difficult thing, but God is love!
It doesn’t matter what a person has done to you. It doesn’t matter how bad you’ve been hurt by someone’s actions. You still have a responsibility to love them in return. But God will help; He will give you the love to do it! It’s up to you to believe it and tap into the power that God gives.
Loving others who have wronged you can be difficult, but with God’s help, it is more than possible.
Trust Him today to guide you through the process. It’s not a passive thing. Words and actions hurt, especially when they feel undeserved, but maybe we should all take a look at how we treat one another. There is no justification for being a bully.
