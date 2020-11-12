BANNER ELK — Join the Lees-McRae College community for its annual winter film festival, in collaboration with the Lees-McRae Ski and Snowboard Team and the Ski Industry Business and Instruction Program.
“Make Believe,” produced by Teton Gravity Research (TGR), the premier action sports film company, celebrates the athletes who have fully embraced their passion for the mountains and are committed to turning their dreams into reality. Click here to watch the trailer.
Showings on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, will be held at Tate-Evans Park Amphitheatre in Banner Elk at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $5 for kids under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased in advance; however, remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
An exclusive and discounted showing is available on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff.
All attendees must wear masks and keep a social distance of at least six feet from others. More information about the film tour can be found on the Lees-McRae website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.