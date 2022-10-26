BANNER ELK ─ The Lees-McRae Theatre Arts department’s latest production, “The Glass Menagerie,” will run Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 9 to 12 in Hayes Auditorium. There will be four showings of the play, with three 7:30 p.m. productions on Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 9 to 11, with a 2 p.m. showing on Saturday, Nov. 12.
This classic play ─ commonly taught in script-analysis and other theatre courses ─ is a semi-autobiographical account of the playwright Tennessee Williams’ life. The narrator and protagonist, Tom Wingfield, recounts his memories of being the sole provider for and living in a small apartment with his mother and sister.
Director Josh Yoder said because of the exploration of memory in the play, there is a lot of room for creativity in lighting design, set pieces and how actors choose to tell the story. Senior Abby Paulson and junior Charlie Scales are two students who will be diving head-first into this production as they take on roles as lighting designer and sound designer, respectively, positions which are usually reserved for faculty.
This production will also be challenging for the student actors who will undertake roles with strong characterizations and distinct points of view. Yoder said that giving these student actors the freedom and encouragement to walk into the rehearsal hall with their own thoughts and ideas will help them develop their craft and grow as performers.
Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy this classic memory play on the Lees-McRae stage. General admission tickets are $15 per person for adults and $10 per person for children. Tickets are free for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff.
