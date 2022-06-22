WEST JEFFERSON – SkyLine Membership Corporations has announced its 2022 Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program winners, providing a total of $25,000 in scholarship awards to 10 area high school graduates.
The program is named in memory of the cooperative’s longtime director and former SkyLine President Frank James and benefits children of SkyLine/SkyBest customers who reside in its five-county service area. This year’s scholarships will be awarded over one, two or four years to students pursuing four-year degrees, college/transfer programs or two-year degree programs.
Alleghany County recipients are Abbie Joines, daughter of Craig and Leann Joines of Sparta, who will attend Appalachian State University to study sustainable agriculture and agro ecology; Abigail Smith, daughter of Amanda and John Smith of Sparta, who will attend Western Carolina University to study criminal justice and forensic biology; Sarah Davis, daughter of Ashley Davis of Sparta, who will attend Wytheville Community College to study dental hygiene; and Alex Woodel, grandson of Jerry and Teresa Woodel of Sparta, who will enroll in the physical therapy assistant degree program at Surry Community College.
Ashe County recipients are Abigail Carpenter, daughter of Heather and James Carpenter of Lansing, who will attend Yale University to study pre-law and global affairs; and Chloe Miller, daughter of Mark Miller of Creston and Christina Shatley of Warrensville, who will enroll in the veterinary technology degree program at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford.
The Avery County recipient is Harley Eggers, daughter of Alice Eggers of Banner Elk, who plans to attend East Tennessee State University to study radiological sciences.
The Watauga County recipient is Gavin Allen, son of Regina and Michael Allen of Zionville, who plans to attend N.C. State University to study engineering.
Johnson County’s recipients are Dalton Brown, son of George and Angela Brown of Shady Valley, Tennessee, who plans to attend East Tennessee State University to study business and computer engineering; and Jacey Eshelman, daughter of Jan and Jack Eshelman of Shady Valley, Tenn., who will attend Northeast State Community College with plans to pursue degree programs in dermatology or the medical field.
Since the scholarship program was established in 1987, more than $700,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
About SkyLine
As one of the state’s largest telecommunications cooperatives, SkyLine Membership Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, deliver advanced communications and technology solutions across an expanding network in northwest North Carolina and east/middle Tennessee. With more than 70 years of service to the High Country, SkyLine/SkyBest provides fiber-based, symmetrical Gig Broadband and Bundled Services (Voice/Internet/Digital TV), Business Communications, Network and Hosting Solutions, Business Phone Systems, Monitored Security and Surveillance services. Along with its investment in building a fiber-based infrastructure and national designation as a Smart Rural Community and Gig-capable broadband provider, SkyLine is committed to its member communities through numerous charitable, educational and economic development programs.
