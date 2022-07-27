AVERY COUNTY – Rising sophomore at Avery County High School and member of Boy Scout Troop 888 Drew Tashner has been working on his Eagle Scout project for quite a while now, and he will finally see it come to fruition on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Tashner’s project, a “Bicycle Rodeo” for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, hopes to teach bicycle safety and to teach how much fun riding a bicycle can be. His inspiration for this project came after traveling the country during COVID, passing by different campgrounds and meeting other kids who, though they had a bike, did not know how to ride it.
“You can’t drive a car at 12 years old. Really the only thing that you can do is ride a bike or have a scooter for transportation growing up,” Tashner said.
As a BMX rider himself, Tashner believes that bike safety is the most important part of learning how to ride.
“I’ve been in many wrecks myself. I’m very supportive of wearing helmets with every sport that makes you wear them. I’ve gotten in many bike wrecks and hit my head, but (I) had a helmet on. If I didn’t have that helmet, what would have happened? So I can tell you, a lot of my bike rodeo is going to talk about safety. I’ve had a lot of incidents myself in bicycle riding, like times where my brakes did not work and I’ve had to jump off my bike, so I think it’s very important to teach people before they learn so they don’t get hurt.”
Tashner will have help from local Lees-McRae College cyclist Deana Acklin. Acklin has been a part of many bike rodeos and will help Tashner to teach both experienced and inexperienced kids about cycling.
Participants of the bike rodeo will learn plenty about safety, but they will also have the opportunity to improve their motor skills on a bicycle through obstacle courses and through tips and tricks from Tashner and Acklin. Other events that Tashner has planned for the rodeo include bike repairs, helmet fitting and teaching first aid for biking.
Every participant who registers will be entered in a raffle for bike helmets, pumps and other bike-related goodies, thanks to a donation to Tashner from the Avery County Shrine Club. Tashner also received support from Robbie Willis, director of Avery County Parks and Recreation.
Interested parents may contact drewsbikerodeo@gmail.com to receive a registration form. The capacity for the rodeo is approximately 25 kids, and Tashner will not be supplying bikes or helmets for participants, so participants must provide their own. The bicycle rodeo will take place in the parking lot of Avery County High School from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Snacks will also be provided at the event.
