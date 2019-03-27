Avery High School student Chris Tashner was selected to attend the 2019 session of the Governor's School of North Carolina. Tashner was identified from nearly 1,700 nominees across the state as having the ability and character to contribute to this year's summer program. His Area I concentration will be in natural science as well as philosophy/epistemology for Area II classes.
The Governor's School is the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation. The Governor's School of North Carolina is a five-and-a-half week summer residential program for intellectually gifted high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses. The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and does not involve credit, tests, or grades.
Students are nominated only by their school/school system, not by a parent or any other individual. The nomination process has multiple steps at the school and district levels. Teachers, principals and counselors nominate students to the local public school superintendent, charter school director, or private school headmaster. The school/school system determines which of its nominees will be sent for final selection at the state level.
Tashner is a junior at Avery County High School where he is very active with Band, Beta Club and STEM experiences. In 2017, Tashner earned the prestigious Eagle Scout Rank Award with the Boy Scouts of America. Through BSA, Tashner has also earned the National Medal of Merit and Order of the Arrow rankings. His Eagle Scout Project entailed dozens of hours presenting at numerous local community groups to bring awareness about Eagle Rock Ministries High Country Toy Run. Tashner's leadership experiences from scouting have carried over to Avery High School where he has served on Teen Court, Link Crew, Student Government, and the Superintendent's Advisory Council. He is also involved academically with Project Lead the Way in both biomedical sciences and engineering. Tashner also volunteers with Avery County Schools Technology Services.
Chris is a student ambassador for Avery County Schools, the Boy Scouts of America and his community. He is the son of John and Karen Tashner of Boone.
