Support for The Bear, a five-mile uphill foot race to the top of Grandfather Mountain, has been pulled after one person was killed and several additional individuals were injured before the race last year.
LINVILLE — Following a tragedy that left one dead and four others injured just before the start of the 2022 running of “The Bear” road race, two major organizations have pulled their support and cut ties with the event.
The race stretched approximately five miles from downtown Linville to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain. On July 7, 2022, an incident occurred in the parking lot of Chestnut Construction at the intersection of Hwys. 105 and 221 prior to the start of the popular road race. A group of pedestrians was struck with a Ford Econoline van. The race was canceled, as was the Grandfather Mountain Marathon scheduled for two days following.
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin explained that while the nonprofit has allowed the race and marathon to take place during the Games, allowed the routes to include MacRae Meadows and even provided a handful of volunteers to direct runners as they came through the meadows, GMHG has never been involved in organizing or running the two events. Additionally, the GMHG board decided to cut ties with the Bear and the marathon altogether, Quillin said.
“We don’t have the number of volunteers required to run these events, and I’m not sure we can or should be the one to inherit them,” Quillin said. “We’re very sad to see the race and especially the marathon, which has been around for more than 50 years, go. The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is just not able to pick up that responsibility.”
Megan Hayes, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Communications Officer at Appalachian State University, confirmed that the school will not be supporting the race or marathon moving forward.
“The university hasn’t had any conversations with the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games about continuing the Bear and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon for 2023, and has no plans to continue its involvement with these events in the future,” Hayes wrote in an email to The AJT.
The online information and registration site for The Bear and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon have been taken down at the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.