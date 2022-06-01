SUGAR MOUNTAIN — SugarTop Resort on Sugar Mountain recently began work on a major restoration project of the building. Exterior Diagnostic Services (EDS) was selected to do the work. The Apex-based EDS was founded in 2002 and specializes in commercial waterproofing and restoration of high-rise buildings and warehouses. The $3.6 million project is projected to take two years to complete.
“I worked many hours for several weeks to determine the best way to proceed, then made proposals to the board. Ultimately, our HOA members approved the board’s proposed Special Assessment for the improvements by an overwhelming majority vote," SugarTop HOA Treasurer, Bob Volpe said in a statement. "This is not just a simple paint job. The building will be stripped down to the concrete and a special Keim sealing product will be applied, which will penetrate and cause the paint to adhere to the concrete. The association has been very excited and supportive of the progress that EDS has already made on our building.”
The project is something that SugarTop management and boards are expected to budget and plan for every 20 to 25 years, and includes repairs to the balconies, window treatments and seal replacements, with everything be done in phases. The Grandfather Mountain side is scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the Sugar Mountain ski slope side scheduled to be completed in 2023. The building’s new paint and trim colors will vary slightly from the previous paint colors, with the new color a shade of limestone. The color was chosen for the purpose of better blending with the serenity of the mountain landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.