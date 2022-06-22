SUGAR MOUNTAIN — A memorial service was held at Sugar Top Resort on June 18 to honor the “unofficial mascot” of Sugar Mountain.
Cuji was a 14-year-old Jack Russell mix who resided in Sugar Top Resort with his owner, Scott Brown. Brown had never had pets before he adopted Cuji from the Watauga County Humane Society, but they immediately took a liking to each other, he said. Brown said Cuji was a very friendly dog and became well-known around the resort and the Sugar Mountain area. People in the community began to recognize Cuji, which led him to gain the title of “unofficial mascot.”
In the last few years of his life, Cuji lost his vision and began to have health complications. When he passed, it wasn’t just felt by Brown, he said.
“When Cuji died, it’s like the whole mountain went into mourning,” Brown said.
Leslie Scher and Robin Kessler have known Brown for a long time, so when they heard about Cuji, they decided to do something special for him. They organized the memorial, raised money and had a plaque made for Cuji, which reads, “In loving memory of Scott Brown’s best friend and faithful companion” and “sweet, friendly, smart, and loyal – forever in our hearts.” Currently, they’re trying to find a boulder on which to affix the plaque, and they are consulting with Sugar Top management to find a place for the boulder.
More than 30 people came to Cuji’s memorial, including residents of Sugar Top, both current and former, and friends of Brown and Cuji. During the memorial, people shared stories about Cuji, and Scher read “The Rainbow Bridge,” a poem about where pets go once they pass. Afterward, everyone gathered for lunch and continued to reminisce about Cuji’s long, happy life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.