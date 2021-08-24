SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Women took to the trails at Sugar Mountain Resort on August 21 for a women’s mountain bike clinic.
Grace Owen, the leader at the clinic, said the participants were working together learning new skills and getting to know each other in the mountain biking community.
“One of the things that I never really had when I was learning how to mountain bike was other women to learn with,” Owen said. “It just helps a lot with confidence. It’s just nice to know there’s a mountain bike community out there.”
Owen said the clinic helped teach basic skills like body positioning and cornering on trails, which they then put to use on the trails.
This was the second mountain bike clinic on Sugar Mountain, though the one scheduled in 2020 was canceled. This was the first clinic Owen, who works at Magic Cycles in Boone, led.
Owen said she has been mountain biking most of her life, but really started riding more her sophomore year in college in Colorado.
“It’s easy to get into. It’s not as scary as sometimes it may seem,” Owen said. “There are always people out there to support you.”
More information on mountain biking at Sugar Mountain can be found by clicking to www.skisugar.com/bikepark/.
