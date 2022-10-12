Sugar Mt. Resort enhancements

Among enhancements at Sugar Mountain Resort for this ski season include Oma’s Meadow, which has a new 2,225’-long Doppelmayr chairlift, cutting travel time from nine to two minutes, carrying 2,400 passengers per hour. Also, the resort has reconfigured and widened of the lower portion of the Oma’s Meadow slope, the Magic Carpet conveyor at the beginner's slope will be enclosed. Additionally, snow making capacity on the slopes of Upper Flying Mile, Sugar Slalom and Oma’s Meadow has increased with six additional fully automated SMI snow guns.

 Photo courtesy Sugar Mountain Resort

Recipe of the Day



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.