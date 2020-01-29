CHARLOTTE — “Charlotte Dreams,” an original painting by artist Kent Paulette, sold for $11,000 on Saturday, Jan. 25, during the Dream Gala live auction to raise money for the nonprofit Dream on 3. Seven hundred people attended the black tie event held in Founder’s Hall, at the bottom of the Bank of America building in uptown Charlotte.
The 2019 Dream Kids were the stars of the night, signing autographs for the crowd which included NFL players. Dream on 3’s mission is to make dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, intellectual and developmental disabilities or life-altering conditions by creating experiences of joy and magic through the world of sports. The 2020 Dream Gala raised $676,185 for Dream on 3.
Kent Paulette was inspired by the mountain sunrise outside his studio as he was painting “Charlotte Dreams.” Paulette grew up in Hickory and has fond memories of visiting Charlotte often to go to Discovery Place, Hornets games and the Neighborhood Theatre. He brought those warm memories along with a bit of nature to this portrait of the Queen City. He wanted to capture the way the sunlight mixed with the city lights. Paulette collected water from the creek in his backyard and added it directly to the paint to stain the canvas with his creek washes. He used a large palette knife to paint the thick texture in the buildings.
Paulette paints at his home studio at Powder Horn Mountain and also in Banner Elk at Studio 140 at Sorrento’s. He was painting “Charlotte Dreams” during sunrise on Christmas Eve and it was his last painting of the decade. It’s 65-inches wide by 32-inches high. Hand-embellished giclees of Charlotte Dreams are available for purchase at Studio 140 at Sorrento’s (140 Azalea Cir SE, Banner Elk) or online at www.KentPaulette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.