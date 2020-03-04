NEWLAND — Avery High School will be presenting two more showings of “9 to 5: The Musical” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
The added dates come as the two previous showings were met with enthusiasm from the audience, and also due to inclement weather that forced chemistry teacher and theater director Coleman Bailey to cancel the Friday, Feb. 28, showing of the performance.
Despite the multitude of scheduling issues, the show began without a hitch and has been great fun for the students who are part of the performance, as well as for the audience in attendance.
“We actually got ‘9 to 5’ here and auditioned by the end of October and got it casted. It was a little held up with the play not actually coming. Then we had exams and were going to do it in January and started having winter weather. We started moving it and trying to find the dates. One of our cast members was part of the state championship wrestling team, so that occupied his Saturdays for a couple of weeks,” Bailey said.
“9 to 5: The Musical” is a theatrical adaptation of the 1980 comedy film “9 to 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. The movie was also later adapted into a Broadway musical. The story is set in an office and portrays the three working women who fantasize about getting even with their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot” boss.
While the play tones down some of the material portrayed in the movie for a high school audience, Bailey says it was an interesting subject matter for the students to take on considering the cultural events that spurred the #MeToo movement.
Bailey also says the choice to take on a project, which was voted on by the students, that features music written and performed by Dolly Parton, was an easy decision.
“Dolly Parton is a big part of people’s lives around here, and they can really relate to it,” Bailey said. “We had some phenomenal girl singers this year who were able to sing the parts and the music.”
The high praise goes to the performances of junior Cassie Bailey, senior Faith Atkins, junior Emma Kitchin and senior Autumn Rainey, as well as male leads of senior Mathew Knowles and junior Henry Patterson.
Each student who participated in the performance, as well as the main leads, spent their evenings after school in order to practice and get the production just right.
Kitchin, who plans on studying environmental journalism in college, says the opportunity to be part of the musical helped her branch out and explore other subjects outside of her main passion, science.
“I’m in a lot of [science, engineering, technology and math classes], so this is kind of like a break and allows me to express myself and have fun with something more relaxed.” Kitchin said.
Atkins says she plans to study theater in college and was excited at the chance to sing and perform in front of an audience.
“I’ve loved this kind of stuff my whole life. I came to a play in sixth grade called ‘All Shook Up’ that I later got to be in. I saw it and fell in love with it, so when I came to the high school I knew I wanted to be in it,” Atkins said.
The Avery High School Players, or the theater group, are still in the planning stages for their Spring production. However, Bailey is sure that it will be met with the same amount of passion that his students brought to “9 to 5.”
“I love our high school musicals because you literally bring together different people from all parts of our high school to do these things. It’s not just a drama group,” Bailey said. “Many thanks to all that helped bring this show together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.