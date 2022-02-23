NEWLAND — On Saturday Feb. 5, Avery Middle School and Avery High School students competed in the Virtual Western Regional Science Olympiad competition. The students were able to be together to participate in the Virtual competition at Avery High School. The students competed in the events using virtual platforms such as Nearpod, Google Forms, and Live Google Meet sessions. There were eight middle school and 10 high school teams competing, with the top three finishers receiving medals.
The first place finishers have earned a spot to compete at the state competition at NC State University in Raleigh on April 22 and 23, an unbelievable opportunity to be part of an exciting event on NC State’s campus.
At Avery Middle School, the students were coached by Ms. Eagle, and every student who competed were honored by earning a medal.
The school claimed 3 first-place winners. Winning first place of the project “Experimental Design” by Zane Cheuvront and Michael Salazar. Also earning a first-place award was the project “Mousetrap” by Hayden Jaynes and Taylor Barrett, as well as the project “Rocks and Minerals” by Lesley Dominguez.
Placing third with the project “CrimeBusters” were Hayden Jaynes and Taylor Barrett. Also placing third was the project “Solar System” by Jocelyn Anderson-Dennett and McKenzie Miller.
At Avery High School, Vikings excelled with a pair of first-place finishes and a trio of second place finishes.
Earning top honors was “Astronomy” by Brook Cheuvront and Mia Mattern, with first-place honors also awarded for “Experimental Design” to Brealin Maya and Mia Mattern.
Second-place medals were awarded to Meadow Cheuvront for her project “Forensics,” to Michelle Hamby and Jayde Poteat for “Picture This,” and to Brook Cheuvront and Meadow Cheuvront for the project “Write It, Do It.”
Other ACHS team members included Aaron Ayers, John Christopher, Carly Benfield and Jocelyn Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.