Pictured at the culinary arts camp are Malachi Berryman, Porter Cornwell, Evan Beretsky, Brenna Berryman and Jackson Zazenski, with teacher Madison Tapio. Banner Elk Book Exchange committee member Susan Staton is in background.
Photo courtesy Donna Dicks
Art Camp exploring different artists and their styles, with teacher Laurie Barinowski and helper Sarah Gatewood.
Photo courtesy Donna Dicks
Harper Lemmon with her rendition of "Starry Night."
Photo courtesy Donna Dicks
Lauren Driggers and Katarriina Marriott share their Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired chalk pastel flowers.
BANNER ELK — Students at Banner Elk School enjoyed several enrichment camps this summer including drama, theater arts, culinary arts and an exploration of different artists and their styles.
A total of four camps were held during late June and most of July, and all were made possible by the funding of a grant request to High Country Charitable Foundation for the 2022 cycle. Without this generous grant, none of these interesting and exciting experiences would have been possible for the children of our area. Thank you again and again!
