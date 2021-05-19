Paul states in 2 Corinthians 12:7 that he was given a thorn in the flesh, a messenger from Satan to torment him. Recently, I asked several of my pastor friends what they thought about the thorn. I was curious as to what this thorn was because scripture doesn’t really tell us. Over the years, scholars have speculated about the thorn but have offered no definitive answer. I tried to conjecture my own answer. I spent hours researching and pondering the opinions of my friends.
I even did word studies on the words used in the passage. The Greek word for thorn is “Skolops.” The definition of skolops is dangerously sharp and spiked. The Greek word for torment is “kolaphizó” which means unrelenting, unending, and violent. These words are harsh and seem to indicate the Paul was in a lot of pain. We know God is a loving father who does not like to see us in pain. Yet, God allowed Paul to remain under this pressure and pain. “Concerning this, I pleaded with the Lord three times to take it away from me. But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.’” (2 Corinthians 12:8-9)
What I discovered is that the thorn itself was not important. We don’t know what Paul’s thorn was, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we can identify with Paul. Our thorns are whatever affliction in our lives that we allow to torment us. Thorns are different for each of us. They might be our past, depression, pride, conceit, substance abuse, loneliness, control, or many other things. Each of these things and others that I may not have mentioned are dangerously sharp and spiked. They hurt! They can seem unrelenting, unending and violent at times. They hurt over and over!
What we need to focus on is God’s response. His grace is sufficient. His power is perfected in weakness. The thorn is a messenger from Satan that God allows. God deems it beneficial. God makes us strong in spite of our weakness. If we were strong on our own, without God, it often leads to overinflated egos.
In thinking about this, The “Lord of the Rings” films came to my mind. Whoever possessed the ring had the power. In one scene, Sméagol wants the ring so bad that we end up seeing a power struggle in his mind between God and Satan. The ring was a thorn. In his mind, God reminds Sméagol that Frodo is his friend. Satan steps in and says, “You don’t have any friends. Where would you be without me? It is me who has brought you here.” God asks Sméagol to send Satan away. Sméagol tells him to “leave from this place.” The voices stop and Sméagol dances around saying, “We are free! We are free!” God didn’t take away the ring, the thorn was still there. But He did offer His grace and His power to Sméagol.
The presence of a thorn allows God to beat Satan at his own game. We see it as pain. God sees it as triumph. What He can do through us is bigger than what Satan uses to torment us. Paul also realized that. “Therefore, I will most gladly boast all the more about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may reside in me. So that I take pleasure in weaknesses, insults, catastrophes, persecutions, and in pressures, because of Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Corinthian 12:9-10).
God may not take away the thorn because it’s beneficial to making you strong enough to do the work that is planned through you. What thorn do you have sticking in your side right now? What is your response to it? Are you boasting about your weaknesses? Are you pleading with God to take them from you? Are you allowing them to make you bitter? Remember, “For when I am weak, then He is strong!”
