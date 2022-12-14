AVERY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but unfortunately, that also means that it’s flu season.
Typically, the number of flu cases seems to pick up in January, said Debbie Gragg, clinic supervisor at the Avery County Health Department. However, this year, there seemed to be a spike in cases around Thanksgiving, which has since experienced a decrease.
“We’ve seen a lot of influenza A mostly,” Gragg said. “Around Thanksgiving, we had a lot of influenza A, and also RSV. Both of them have kinda went down, I talked to them at the school and Dawn (Hicks) said they’re not seeing anything like they did around Thanksgiving time.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services posts weekly updates on the spread of respiratory diseases, including data on influenza and Covid-19, from October to May each year. The data shows that for Region 6, which includes Avery County, the percentage of emergency department visits that were influenza-related decreased by .39% from Thanksgiving to the beginning of December. However, for all regions in North Carolina, the NCDHHS data shows that cases peaked the first week of November, and the number of influenza-related emergency department visits dropped an entire percentage point from the first week of November to the second week of November.
Data from the Hospital-Based Public Health Epidemiologist Network, as compiled by the NCDHHS, shows that from Saturday, Nov. 26, to Saturday, Dec. 3, there was just greater than 2,600 cases of non-subtype influenza A in North Carolina, while there was only seven cases of non-subtype influenza B.
The best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu vaccine, according to the NCDHHS. Everyone 6 months old and up is recommended to get the vaccine, and it is recommended that elderly people get the high-dose vaccine, Gragg said. All adults 65 and older are considered at high risk for getting serious complications from the flu, as are all children younger than 5 years old. However, the highest risk is for children under 2 years old, and infants younger than 6 months have the highest hospitalization and death rate from the flu. Gragg recommends staying away from crowds, especially if you have a baby or small child.
“If I had a young baby, I would keep it out of a crowd right now,” she said.
Additionally, people should generally stay away from large crowds until the spread slows, she said. Good hygiene, like washing your hands and not touching your face or rubbing your eyes, will also help slow the spread and make you less likely to contract the flu.
Immunizations are available at the health department, as well as most pharmacies, Gragg said. For more information on the flu, call the Avery County Health Department at (828) 733-6031.
