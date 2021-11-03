Over the last several decades, we have come to identify October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Special events, advertising, and educational materials remind women of how critical preventive screenings for breast cancer are. It is incredibly important for women to work in partnership with their primary care providers to determine when they should get their first screening mammogram and then to schedule that mammogram.
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) offers state-of-the-art imaging services to the women in our community, including 3D mammography and breast MRIs. Unfortunately, the negative effects of the COVID pandemic have presented even more obstacles to women getting their screenings than before.
BRRH Imaging Manager, Andrew Lytle, has a message he wants the community to hear far and wide: All of BRRH’s outpatient services are open as normal, and this includes our imaging services. “We want to encourage women to schedule and receive their mammograms, especially if these screenings have been delayed due to the pandemic,” he urges. “Patients can rest assured also that when they come for their appointment, we are observing every possible safety protocol to combat the spread of COVID-19. Our technologists thoroughly sanitize our mammography equipment and exam rooms between every patient, are masked at all times, and we ensure that our waiting area seating is arranged so that women can be safely distanced. In turn, we ask that all patients are fully masked at all times during their appointment.”
There have been many news stories that highlighted the fact that the pandemic caused many to delay getting screening tests. Lytle urges anyone who has postponed their screening to set it up now. “Early detection,” he says, “is vital for finding an abnormality as early as possible, so a patient can get treated as soon as possible. The outlook for a patient whose breast cancer is detected early is much better than when they are diagnosed at a later stage, and we make the mammogram experience comfortable, safe, and easy. We’re also eager to answer any and all questions our patients have.”
The hospital also offers diagnostic mammograms (a mammogram done after something suspicious is found, as opposed to a routine screening mammogram), breast MRIs, and breast ultrasounds. In certain instances, breast biopsies can also be performed at BRRH.
Importantly, Lytle explains that BRRH offers the most advanced type of testing, the 3D mammogram, to women, though 2D imaging is still available.
Dr. Sheri Fleeman, Medical Director of Women’s Imaging at BRRH, notes that the last 18 months, in terms of presenting obstacles to care, have been unprecedented, echoing the concerns Lytle shared. “Over this period, we have been forced to put many parts of our lives on hold. Unfortunately, breast cancer does not stop for a pandemic. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Delaying your screening mammogram may lead to a delayed diagnosis and increase your risk of dying from breast cancer. Our goal is to find cancers early when they are small and easy to treat,” she explains.
Dr. Fleeman also knows that there is some confusion about when a woman should get her first mammogram, and how often, depending on one’s age, a screening should be performed. She shares that major health organizations, including the American Cancer Society agree that starting annual screening mammography at age 40 saves the most lives. “We know that 1-in-6 cancers will be diagnosed in women in their forties, which leads to significant life years gained.”
A worry that many women have — and have faced personally — is being called back to the office so additional images can be taken. “This doesn’t necessarily mean that something is definitely wrong,” says Dr. Fleeman. “It does mean that we need more information. Statistically, the chances of having a cancer after being called back are small; we just want to make sure that no cancer is present, and sometimes that requires a return visit.” Dr. Fleeman emphasizes that here again is where 3D mammography proves superior, because the technology not only allows them to identify small cancers, it enables them to call back fewer women.
Dr. Fleeman emphasizes the fact that when women take charge of their healthcare, the results are positive. “Knowledge is power, and your healthcare is in your hands,” she said. “There are 30-40% fewer deaths due to breast cancer among women who are screened with mammography than among those who do not undergo screening. I urge women not to put off making their mammography appointment another day.”
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BRRH hosted Paint the Town Pink at the hospital on October 15th, National Mammography Day, where all of the local mayors signed and presented a proclamation. All were encouraged to wear pink that day. We distributed educational material on breast cancer and information on the different breast procedures we offer. We also partnered with the Mountain Heritage and Mitchell High School football teams since their rivalry football game was that same night. We had BRRH leadership team members attending who handed out pink masks and educational material, while the members of both teams wore pink stickers on their helmets.
Remember, we are here to provide the very best in breast cancer screening technology, as well as diagnostic and treatment services, always with compassion.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
