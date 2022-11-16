Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
Crossnore Communities for Children’s mission is to create healthy futures for children and families by providing a Christian sanctuary of hope and healing. For more than 100 years, Crossnore has existed as a place to serve and love children. While our name, mission, and locations have grown and expanded over the years, the heart of the work has remained the same.
Spiritual Life and Recreation is a big part of the mission-driven work at Crossnore. When a child arrives at Crossnore they have been removed from the familiarity of their home and placed somewhere completely new. At Crossnore, we are committed to meeting each child where they are and helping them start their path to healing.
In Crossnore’s recent podcast on spiritual life, Jim Hart, Director of Christian Experience & Education, states, “We give the kids an opportunity to have healthy hearts, minds, and bodies. We want to feed them spiritually. We want them to recognize that there is something bigger than them in this world. We want to offer them Christ’s love.”
Each of our cottages team up with a local host church with the goal of that church becoming part of the cottage’s extended family. The churches are chosen based on initial conversations about their core beliefs and about what we believe at Crossnore with emphasis on our trauma-informed Sanctuary model. This allows our children to have another safe space where they feel welcomed and comfortable. And it hopefully allows them to grow and heal from prior traumas. We also participate in weekly chapel services on campus, and sometimes attend Christian concerts, a teen favorite.
Spiritual life and Recreation are purposely intertwined at Crossnore. Hart states, “Recreation is part of healing. Trauma takes away the ability to imagine. Both spiritual activities and recreation are restorative. They help to take the child’s mind off of prior traumas and allow them opportunities to grow healthier.”
While at Crossnore each child receives their own bike, something that many of them have never had before. This creates a sense of pride and ownership in each child. Having their very own bike provides a sense of freedom and independence. And they get to keep it when they move on from Crossnore! We also strive to allow the kids to participate in as many enrichment activities as possible: clubs, camps, trips, theatrical performances, science museums, hiking, and more.
Each summer the entire campus takes a trip to the beach. For many of the children, this is their first-ever experience seeing the ocean. The annual beach trip allows them to get away from campus and leave their worries behind; to be fully present with each other and to connect with staff members outside of the day-to-day.
“Hope and healing are the ministry of presence,” Megan Boyles, Spiritual Life & Recreation Coordinator, said.
Through our spiritual and recreation activities, we are able to be that presence that many of these kids haven’t had in their lives. This, in turn, enriches the mind, body, and spirit, and along with therapy and our other programs, leads to eventual healing.
“As a Christian organization, we seek to follow the example of Christ who sought justice for the voiceless, loved the marginalized and broken, and walked humbly among the powerful,” Hart added.
With our Spiritual life and Recreation program at Crossnore, we hope to do just that. Meet each child where they are, provide for their needs, advocate for them, and show them that Christ loves them. And so do we.
