BANNER ELK — The wind whistles through the leaves on the trees as the car tires weave along NC Highway 194 South.
Upon arriving at the destination, one encounters a field full of horses and a white fence that most likely leads visitors to Patty Adams — the founder of Spirit Ride and creator of a community of growth for people with disabilities.
Spirit Ride is a free alternative therapy organization that aids children and their families by working toward achievable goals through equine-assisted activities. A primary example of this includes riding and interacting with horses.
“The horse is such a motivator,” Adams said.
When children return for lessons and mount back onto their horse, growth can not only be seen within the child but also throughout the community.
The goal of Spirit Ride is to provide support through physical, emotional, social, cognitive, behavioral and educational skills for people with special needs.
“There is a big need for this type of therapy,” Adams explained. “We have found that so many of our families cannot afford insurance or struggle to get the services that they need, especially for alternative therapies.”
Spirit Ride serves approximately 31 families throughout the year and there is a waiting list for families looking to enter into this community of growth. While Spirit Ride is growing, the facility is 100-percent volunteer run.
A session through Spirit Ride is always one-on-one. When a family comes to the farm, they are accompanied by a volunteer team that stays consistent. The horse and the volunteers are a familiar sight to every parent and child.
For each rider, there is a parent or guardian that accompanies them throughout the ride. Then beside them is a side walker whose primary goal is that each rider is safe. Behind them is a back spotter. This volunteer’s responsibility is to make sure the child is secure on the horse but then also engages in learning activities throughout the session. Then in front of the horse is the guide, whose job is to guide the horse and the team.
“Parents don’t just drop their child off or stand around and watch,” said Adams. “They are fully involved, which we have found tons of success with.”
This success is derived primarily because parents know their child better than anyone else does, Adams notes. This could involve interacting with the child on the horse or taking the activities that was practiced throughout the lesson back home so growth can be achieved in every child.
“The thing we want to get over is the ‘Oh, that’s sweet. It’s magical,’ which it is. But therapeutic riding is based on science and it is led by educators who are trained, using the horse as a facilitator of learning,” Adams added.
Adams is a Board Certified Equine Interaction Professional. Each of Spirit Ride’s volunteers are trained through the program.
The Spirit Ride family is a community of individuals who are working toward helping the families within their community through applied therapeutic education, and Adams and the volunteers are using every resource they have to ensure they are most prepared.
Spirit Ride is growing in size, yet it is crucial to Adams that the organization remains a family.
“Our big picture is to safely maintain growth and to serve more families. But it is very important to us to keep the Spirit Ride family enacted,” Adams said.
According to Adams, the community refers to each other as a family, and this family is continuing to grow to help serve the community around them.
The long-term goal for Spirit Ride is to create a covered dome so that bad weather does not prevent sessions from happening. Adams wants to create the covered dome so they “Never have to say, ‘no, we cannot ride today.’”
For more information regarding Spirit Ride, click to www.spiritridenc.org.
