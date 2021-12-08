Mole sauce is a staple in traditional Mexican cooking, with some families having recipes passed down through generations. Mole means “concoction”, characterized by a complex flavor made from blends of chiles, spices, fruits, and seasonings. This sauce dates back to the Aztecs, who lived in Mexico thousands of years before the arrival of Europeans.
In the United States, the best known is Mole Poblano, which has a rich, bittersweet flavor and deep, dark brown coloring that comes from cocoa or chocolate.
This recipe is a simple version tossed with most any type of protein for a special meal. It’s so tasty, that you might want to double or triple the amount and freeze some for later.
Tacos with Mole
Poblano Sauce
Serves 6
• 2 ounces olive or vegetable oil
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoons chili powder
• ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• ¼ teaspoon ground allspice or ground cloves
• 4 cloves garlic, smashed
• 2/3 cup chopped fresh or canned tomatoes, drained
• 8 prunes or 4 tablespoons raisins
• 1 cup water
• 4 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts
• 3 ounces reduced-sodium soy sauce
• 4 cups shredded cooked protein (may use chicken, turkey, pork, beef, or shrimp)
• 12 taco shells, or soft corn or flour tortillas
1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion, stirring often, until it starts to brown.
2. Stir in the cocoa, spices, and garlic. Stir constantly until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
3. Stir in the tomatoes, prunes, water, peanut butter, and soy sauce. Bring to a simmer and then cook until the vegetables are very soft, around 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Let cool slightly, carefully transfer to a blender, and blend until smooth.
5. Stir the protein into the sauce and heat through, 1–2 minutes.
Permission to reprint from the Healthy Cook Chef Kate Sherwood at NutritionAction.com
Stuff into taco shells, soft corn or flour tortillas, or serve over corn chips or rice. Top with cheese and other toppings as desired, such as this seasonal apple Pico De Gallo.
Apple Pico De Gallo
Makes about 1 ½ cups
• 1 cup sweet apple, unpeeled and chopped
• ¼ cup green onion, thinly sliced
• ¼ cup red, yellow or orange bell pepper (chopped small)
• ½ jalapeno pepper (seeded and finely chopped)
• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
• 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro, finely chopped
• ¼ teaspoon black pepper
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• tortilla chips
Stir all ingredients together and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Even better if it marinates overnight.
Margie Mansure, M.S., R.D. is a registered dietitian/nutritionist and extension agent with NC Cooperative Extension. She offers personalized classes to improve the health of citizens in Watauga County through worksites, schools and community groups. margie_mansure@ncsu.edu, (828)264-3061
