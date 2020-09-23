Special Olympics is making a comeback in Avery County, and across the state. We are part of the new "Partner Up/Power Up" program initiated by SONC that involves athletes in an exercise program, with a personal "play book" for keeping records of all activity for 10 weeks.
Within the book are illustrations and suggestions for many exercise options that can be done individually. The idea is to get everyone involved by using a "partner" or coach to initiate and sustain the program for each athlete. Across the state, there are more than 1,800 athletes registered. There are 28 athletes and coaches participating in Avery County.
SONC hosts weekly Zoom meetings that illustrate the specific activities for each week. SONC will be providing gifts, T-shirts and other reward incentives throughout the program.
In order to accomplish this in the most efficient way, Coordinator Barb Holdcroft is leading the exercise program at Yellow Mountain Enterprises weekly for all clients there. It is then expected that they will do a minimum of one other day of activity, at least 20 minutes in length.
One way to ensure that there are other exercise options available, Avery County is holding outdoor sports trainings throughout the week. Golf practice began at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Mountain Glen Golf Club, and softball skills practice will be held every Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. SONC has put a limit of 10 participants, so it is important to register for the events with Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416. Our goal is to get all the special needs individuals from Avery County involved and staying in shape even though all the competitions are canceled.
Come exercise with us or cheer us along!
