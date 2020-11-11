NEWLAND — Avery County Special Olympians have been embarking during the fall season on a 10-week program that has emphasized exercise, but also healthy eating, good hygiene, balance and creative dance.
Each participant received a nylon bag containing a headband, a resistance band, a play book with a weekly calendar of daily suggestions for both movement- and health-related activities. A 20-minute workout was suggested, to be accomplished at least twice weekly, with a new workout presented each Tuesday via Zoom.
In order to provide some continuity, Avery County Coordinator Barbara Holdcroft went to YME twice each week to facilitate the exercise, dance and balance routines for the 15 athletes participating. If the athletes completed a minimum regimen of twice weekly for five weeks, they were awarded a special Partner Up/Power Up T-shirt. Most of them also began to do some exercises at home, and Yellow Mountain Enterprises created some group activities involving movement and exercise.
The group also scheduled weekly golf practices at Mountain Glen Golf Club, as well as softball skills practices at the Rock Gym field in Newland.
The weekly reporting was done on Mondays to the Special Olympics North Carolina offices for record keeping purposes, as a number of additional “goodies” may be awarded at the conclusion of the tenth week of the program on November 13.
Participants who did not work at Yellow Mountain Enterprises followed their own playbooks and kept track of their hours. The report also included those athletes.
Additionally, during the Tuesday Zoom class, special awards were randomly given to some of the approximately 2,000 athletes in the program statewide. Last week for Week 9, our own Charlie Varner was chosen to receive a special SONC prize pack!
