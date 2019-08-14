NEWLAND — Special Olympics Avery County celebrated with a banquet at Fabio's on Wednesday, Aug. 7, as they prepare for the upcoming year. Athletes were present representing all the sports opportunities available: bocce, golf, basketball skills, swimming, skiing and softball skills. Coaches and families joined in the party as some awards and pictures were shared from recent events. The schedule for all 2019-2020 events and practices was shared.
This coming fall, bocce will practice at YME on Thursdays at 1 p.m., while basketball skills will begin on Sept. 12 in the Rock Gym. Golf at Mountain Glen will begin in late August with the day TBA. Contact Barb Holdcroft Coordinator for more information: (828) 733-8416 or (419) 350-9366.
The SO fall tournament takes place in Charlotte on Nov. 1 to 3, with the SO Winter Games taking place in Boone on Jan. 12 and 13, 2020.
