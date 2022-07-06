All members of the Spear and Plumtree communities were invited to join in the parade with whatever vehicle they wanted, with modes represented including ATV, UTV, automobile, motorcycle, golf cart, tractor and horseback.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
“Professional Santa” David Vance at the parade through Plumtree and Spear on July 2.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Jaden Wilcox and Jake Hernandez participated in the parade, along with Jesus Hernandez, Alex Wilcox, Landin Hernandez and their dog, Molly.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Appalachian Holler Hunters pulled a mechanical bear that moved and made noises behind their truck.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Perry Daniels, Hannah Townsend and Brandon Townsend rode their horses through Spear and Plumtree in the Fourth of July Parade.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Cobe Townsend drives a John Deere tractor down the highway during the Plumtree and Spear parade.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Randy and Christy Burgin took their ATV to ride as part of the parade cavalcade.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
All members of the Spear and Plumtree communities were invited to join in the parade with whatever vehicle they wanted, with modes represented including ATV, UTV, automobile, motorcycle, golf cart, tractor and horseback.
PLUMTREE — The communities of Spear and Plumtree held their annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday afternoon, July 2. Afterward, members of the community gathered for a meal, duck race, cornhole tournament, music from Boone and Church and Toe River Drifters and a fireworks show at dark.
