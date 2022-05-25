AVERY COUNTY – Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) will host a day of free, guided hikes and outings in the Highlands of Roan on Saturday, June 18, followed by a drop-in afternoon social at the Little Cove Creek Preserve from 1 to 4 p.m.
“We are so excited to return to host group hikes for the June Jamboree this year,” says Cheryl Fowler, SAHC’s membership director. “As SAHC’s flagship focus area, the Highlands of Roan have been a focal point of conservation and habitat management efforts for decades. This year, we will highlight the diversity of SAHC’s conservation efforts in the landscape – from public lands in the Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area to a quiet, conserved private cove that is near and dear to many friends of the organization. We hope people will come out to join us, benefit from spending time in nature, and find out more about what we do.”
Participants are invited to enjoy a day of free, guided outings in the iconic Roan landscape. Soak in views of flowering blooms, cascading streams, and mountain vistas as SAHC celebrates the conservation of globally important ecosystems in the Roan Highlands. SAHC’s June Jamboree offers a variety of outings for different ages, interests, and ability levels — from challenging treks to relaxing yoga or a simple stroll to a waterfall.
The following are brief descriptions of each hike, with more details provided online at Appalachian.org. These guided outings are all free, but pre-registration is required, and space may be limited. Locations for each hike vary. The drop-in afternoon social from 1 to 4 p.m. will be hosted at SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve, with an accessible deck area. Light refreshments will be provided. If you plan to attend the social, please be sure to register; there is a separate sign-up for each outing and the social. Participants are welcome to enjoy both an outing and social, just an outing, or just the social.
What to Bring for outings: Water bottle, sturdy footwear, gear/clothing relevant for your specific outing, and a bag to carry personal items. Weather in the Roan can change quickly, so you may want to bring sunscreen, a rain jacket, and multiple layers. Most hikes will have an opportunity to stop for lunch along the way — please plan to bring your own lunch. More details will be provided after registration.
Hike No. 1: Shell Hollow Loop at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area, TN
Start Time: 10 a.m.
Difficulty: 3 miles, Moderate — 5 on a scale of 1-10
Leaders: Tom Gatti and David Smith (both former SAHC seasonal Roan Ecologists)
The hike will feature the chance to see and hear Golden-winged Warblers, the ruins of the Lenoir Shell homestead, and BIG old-growth trees.
Hike No. 2: Waterfall Stroll and Story-sharing at SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve, TN
Start Time: 10 a.m.
Difficulty: Easy – 1 on a scale of 1-10
Leader: Jay Leutze (author and SAHC Senior Advisor to the Board)
Join Jay Leutze on SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve for a morning of storytelling and appreciation for one of the most unique places in the world. Anyone and everyone is invited, whether you have a story to tell or not. Long-time Roan residents will appreciate this event as a time to recount how times have changed, what has been preserved, and acknowledge the memories made in our timeless corner of the world. Participants can also enjoy relaxing by a small waterfall on the preserve.
Hike No. 3: Yoga with Kim Blaine at SAHC’s Little Rock Creek Preserve, NC
Start Time: 10 a.m.
Difficulty: Easy – 2 on a scale of 1-10
Leader: Kim Blaine (of Downtown Yoga Center in Johnson City)
Kim Blaine, owner of Downtown Yoga Center in Johnson City, will lead a calming, stress-relieving yoga class surrounded by mountain streams on the Little Cove Creek Preserve. Students of all yoga levels will enjoy this restorative experience.
Hike No. 4: Birding with Simon Thompson at SAHC’s Wiles Creek Preserve, NC
Start Time: 9 a.m.
Difficulty: 1.5 miles, Moderate – 4 on a scale of 1-10
Leader: Simon Thompson (of Ventures Birding Tours)
Take a step back in time at SAHC’s Wiles Creek Preserve, an ecologically important conservation preserve with diverse habitat areas. On a roughly 1.5-mile hike led by Simon Thompson, you will experience the abundance of beauty and species diversity in this mountain haven.
Roan Stewardship Director, Marquette Crockett, will be on hand to answer questions about future management priorities for the preserve.
Hike No. 5: Challenge Hike at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area, TN
Start Time: 9 a.m.
Difficulty: 6.5 miles, Strenuous – 11+ on a scale of 1-10
Leader: Travis Bordley, SAHC Roan Ecologist
This challenging hike starts at Hampton Creek Cove and journeys up 1,850 feet of elevation on the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, through pastured farm roads and wooded footpaths to Yellow Mountain Gap on the Appalachian Trail. After a short stretch on the Appalachian Trail, we will leave trails behind and bushwack through an SAHC preserve and eventually back to our cars. The total hike is about 6.5 miles with lots of elevation gain.
Post-Hike Social
Refresh and connect at the drop-in social on SAHC’s Little Cove Creek Preserve in the afternoon. Join in celebrating conservation and share hike experiences with friends and family while learning about SAHC’s recent land protection news. Attendees will be able to relax at the newly refurbished cabin and have the opportunity to take an optional short hike to explore the nearby creek and quaint waterfall. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided.
More info and registration sign-ups at appalachian.org/june-jamboree-2022/.
For questions, contact Logan Dye at logan@appalachian.org for hike specifics, and Membership Director Cheryl Fowler at Cheryl@appalachian.org for other event questions.
About Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy
The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is a non-profit land trust conserving land and water resources in the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina. Since 1974, SAHC has protected more than 80,000 acres of unique plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, scenic views, and places for all people to enjoy outdoor recreation. More info at Appalachian.org.
