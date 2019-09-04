NEWLAND — While acoustic music duo Sound Traveler (Bob & Patty Tatum) has just completed a trip to the Netherlands in July, they are now preparing to embark on an Irish adventure this fall.
During their two-week trip to the Netherlands, in true Sound Traveler fashion, they rode airplanes, bicycles, water taxis, trains, private cars, and even an Uber to carry them to far-flung places such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Kinderdijk, Delft, Hoorn, Avenhorn, and Urk.
Although the main objective of the trip was to have a reunion with members of Patty's Up With People cast, a performance group she toured with in 1987, musical experiences were definitely on the agenda. Sound Traveler had the opportunity to perform in Den Haag at Medisch Cardia Landscheiding for a packed house of energetic seniors. They presented a 90-minute program of classic American standards and world music, and they were delighted when many audience members danced and sang along. In addition, Bob and Patty gave a house concert to Patty's friends from around the world. They also attended the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and enjoyed a presentation of Dutch folk music and dancing at a cheese festival in Hoorn.
“One of the trip highlights for me was visiting Kinderdijk, a UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve 18th century windmills,” Patty said. “I'm hoping the sounds of those windmills in action will inspire Bob to write an original song about the beauty of this place.”
Next up for Sound Traveler is a three-week trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland, starting September 16. Although Patty toured there in Up With People 30 years ago, it will be Bob's first journey to the Emerald Isle. Since he is partially of Irish descent, he is looking forward to learning more about his ancestry and the music of the area.
Sound Traveler will be presenting a concert at the Cashel Arts Festival at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22, which will certainly be a trip highlight. Bob and Patty have also enrolled in an extensive music and cultural immersion program in Thurles at Fiddlers' Retreat with Theresa Bourke, where they will be participating in lessons, concerts and sessions. As they study Celtic music and learn about the heritage of the region, they hope to add to Sound Traveler's already extensive music playlist and enhance the authenticity of the Irish music they now perform.
In addition to Cashel and Thurles, they plan to visit Dublin, Wexford, Cork, Galway, Belfast and Ireland's spectacular southwestern coast. On their journey, they also plan to stay in a castle in Clifden, visit a couple of old friends, hear as much live local music as possible and they will even attempt to drive a stick-shift car on the other side of the road. Patty's mom, Nancy, will be joining them on the journey as well.
“I have long felt a strong connection to my Irish roots, and I think it's finally time for me to really experience the Emerald Isle for the first time,” Bob said.
For more information, call Bob and Patty Tatum at (407) 312-3420 or click to www.soundtravelerband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.